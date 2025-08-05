Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool

Police officer captures alligator. (Photo Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office | Facebook)

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared body camera footage of a deputy using his bare hands to capture an alligator found swimming in a resident's backyard pool.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a St. Augustine home where residents found the gator beating the heat with a relaxing swim in the pool.

The body camera footage shows the deputy initially attempt to capture the alligator with a net, but ultimately grabbing the reptile with his bare hands and pulling it out of the water.

"Obviously, you grew up here," an impressed resident tells the deputy in the video.

"The alligator wasn't happy its pool time was over or about the ride in the patrol car, but it was buckled in and safely relocated to a nearby pond by Deputy Richardson," the Sheriff's Office said.