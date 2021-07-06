Christmas was warmer than July Fourth weekend in these 5 cities
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 11:06 AM EDT
Snow covers the lawn outside the State House in Augusta, Maine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Augusta, Maine, is not known for hot weather. But one would think it would be warmer on the Fourth of July than on Christmas Day, right? Wrong.
On Christmas Day in Maine, one might assume it would be snowing. But on Christmas Day 2020 in Augusta, more than 2 inches of rain was recorded as the temperature soared to 60 degrees Fahrenheit - the warmest and wettest on record for the city.
Conversely, when people think of July Fourth, they often think of trips to the pool, barbecues and fireworks. But this year in Augusta, the weather was chilly and dreary, with temperatures topping out at 57 F. Additionally, more than 1 inch of rain fell, making it the coldest and rainiest July 4 on record in the city.
The dueling extremes made for a Christmas that was warmer than the Fourth of July.
Augusta was not alone with a few other spots in the Northeast experiencing cooler weather on the Fourth of July weekend when compared to Christmas Day.
In Bangor, Maine, the high temperature this July 4 was just 58 degrees, with lows in the upper 40s. On Christmas Day, the high temperature hit 61 degrees with a low of 52. In Millinocket, Maine, the high temperature on July 4 was 58 F, while Christmas Day was a tick warmer at 59 F.
Farther south in Boston, the temperature on Christmas Day was an unseasonable 60 degrees. On July 3, the temperature topped out at just 60 degrees, as well, though temperatures on July 4 did hit 68 degrees.
In Burlington, Vermont, the temperatures on Christmas Day hit 65 degrees, but the mercury failed to climb above 63 degrees on July 3.
Up in Malone, New York, the temperature on Christmas Day rocketed up to 63 F, the hottest day that December, while on July 4 itself, the temperature failed to exceed 60 degrees.
The cool weather across New England will come to an end this week as hot and humid air will return to the region by midweek.
Report a Typo