Residents throughout the Sunshine State spent Monday piecing together the final touches of preparation for Elsa, where wind and rain are expected to impact communities from Fort Myers to Tampa. In Fort Myers, AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor caught up with locals who were filling sandbags to prepare for the storm surge. “When it gets four or more feet of storm surge or high tide, then it could get flooded," resident Don Baker told her. "That’s the reason why we’re here. We have three doors to fill."

"You never know, I mean at the last minute it could turn and come in where they don’t expect it to come in, and if you’re prepared, you’re not sorry later," Sue James added.