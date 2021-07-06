The rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact communities in Western Florida. From Fort Myers to Tampa, residents spent the day preparing for the storm.
Just five weeks in, the Atlantic hurricane season is off to a wild start -- and not just in terms of overall storm numbers. The current tally is at five named tropical storms. Elsa became the earliest-ever fifth-named storm to develop in the Atlantic on July 1, 2021, and it went on to strengthen enough to become the first hurricane of the season in the Caribbean, albeit briefly. But other numbers are also pacing ahead of normal and even ahead of last year’s record season to date. The Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, factors in the strength of tropical systems over their lifetime, and can provide meteorologists with a good sense of the intensity of a hurricane season. As of July 5, the ACE was already at 8.20 so far for the 2021 hurricane season compared to the average of 1.8 for the date. Last year’s hyperactive season, which had spawned four storms to date, had an ACE value of 6.94 on July 5. AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Geoff Cornish pointed out that the season is still far from over, and we’re “only in the second inning, season-wise, if this were a baseball game."
A max of up to 6 feet of storm surge is possible in some areas of Florida, as the entire western coast of the state is under a storm surge warning. The warning extends from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River and includes Tampa Bay. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger, a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet, along with possibly up to 4 inches of rain, is possible for Tampa, near where Elsa is currently predicted to make landfall.
The Elsa storm surge forecast July 6.
The Tuesday night game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been postponed due to the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa in the Tampa region. The Rays announced that the game would be made up on Wednesday, July 7, as part of a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings. Even though Tropicana Field, the Rays' home stadium, has a roof, conditions are forecast to be too dangerous in the region as Elsa serves up winds of 40-60 mph and heavy, inundating rain in the area later Tuesday. Tornadoes and waterspouts are also possible.
As Tropical Storm Elsa approached the Florida Keys, large muddy waves pounded the coastline at a famous place in Key West known as the Southernmost Point, which is a popular place with tourists for photo ops. The only photo op today was one caught by AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell, who is stationed there covering the storm, showing the choppy surf and waves hammering the coastline, which is 90 miles from Cuba. As the storm neared the Keys on Monday night, a buoy off the coast of Key West recorded wave heights as high as 12 feet.
Waves stirred up by Tropical Storm slammed the Southernmost Point of the continental U.S. in Key West, Florida, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AccuWeather / Bill Wadell)
Residents throughout the Sunshine State spent Monday piecing together the final touches of preparation for Elsa, where wind and rain are expected to impact communities from Fort Myers to Tampa. In Fort Myers, AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor caught up with locals who were filling sandbags to prepare for the storm surge. “When it gets four or more feet of storm surge or high tide, then it could get flooded," resident Don Baker told her. "That’s the reason why we’re here. We have three doors to fill."
"You never know, I mean at the last minute it could turn and come in where they don’t expect it to come in, and if you’re prepared, you’re not sorry later," Sue James added.
AccuWeather National Reporters Bill Wadell, Emmy Victor and Kim Leoffler are stationed throughout Florida, prepared to deliver the latest updates from the ground. Wadell is located in Key West, where Elsa began causing disruptions on Tuesday morning, while Victor is in Fort Myers and Leoffler is in St. Petersburg.
