Northeast on standby for impacts from Elsa
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 12:54 PM EDT
Heavy rain fell on parts of South Florida on July 5 as Tropical Storm Elsa loomed offshore.
Following an expected path through the southeastern United States where it is predicted to produce heavy rain, damaging winds and even tornadoes, Elsa is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to deliver impacts of varying intensity to parts of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. late this week.
As of Tuesday, Elsa was a strengthening tropical storm bearing down on Florida's west coast ahead of an expected Wednesday morning landfall.
AccuWeather meteorologists predict that Elsa will lose wind intensity and will be considered a tropical depression by Thursday over the mid-Atlantic before it eventually reemerges over the Atlantic and skirts the northeast coast.
An area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean and a storm system moving into the Northeast will help to steer Elsa on a narrow path close to the coast.
This intensification can happen early in the day on Friday before the center of Elsa tracks near or over Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, as the storm begins to pick up forward momentum.
Over the open waters of the Atlantic, Elsa will move into an area more conducive for tropical development, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary. Warm waters and light wind shear can allow Elsa to once again strengthen into a tropical storm.
As Elsa tracks nearby, the outer rainbands can bring rainfall and gusty winds to the coastal regions; however, Elsa's speed can help to limit rainfall totals in the Northeast.
"Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches can occur over portions of eastern New Jersey, Long Island, far southern Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts," said Sadvary.
Higher totals reaching into the 2- to 4-inch range with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches will be limited to the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland where the center of the storm is expected to track.
Elsa will also track close enough and have enough strength to bring wind gusts of 40-60 mph to extreme southeastern Virginia, coastal Maryland as well as parts of the Cape Cod region on Thursday and Friday.
According to Sadvary, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph is forecast for this area.
"Most of the Northeast coast will be spared from the storm's strongest winds and heavy rain," added Sadvary. "However, rough surf and rip currents are expected from the mid-Atlantic to New England shores as Elsa progresses into the northern Atlantic."
Any change in position of the nontropical storm in the Northeast or the area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean can change the path of Elsa, and therefore, the impacts to the Northeast.
Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are a couple of cities that will be just outside of the main impacts from Elsa. However, if Elsa's track shifts farther west, some of the heavier rain and gusty winds can spread into these cities.
A track more out to sea in the Atlantic can limit the amount of rain and wind along coastal areas.
In the wake of Elsa and following the nontropical storm that will be pushed through the Northeast late this week and into the weekend, a slightly cooler air mass will move into the region, offering residents a break from stifling heat and humidity.
The storm is also expected to produce some impacts in Canada as well, forecasters say.
Elsa is forecast to bring 1-2 inches of rain and 40- to 60-mph wind gusts to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador in Atlantic Canada late Friday and into Saturday before the storm gradually dissipates as it spins over the Labrador Sea.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo