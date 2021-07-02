Well... this is one way to beat the heat
Monica Danielle, AccuWeather senior producer
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 4:22 PM EDT
An ice bath coach shows bathers how to reconnect with their mind and body in below-freezing temperatures.
As the bright, yellow sun climbs into the clear blue sky above a desert in the United Arab Emirates, Marwan Abdelaziz slowly lowers himself into a tub filled with ice and water.
Abdelaziz entered the bath with a grimace but held his breath calmly as directed by Benoit Demeulemeester, an ice bath therapy coach who guides participants on breathing techniques.
The beginning -- that first moment of icy submersion -- is the hardest part, Adelaziz told Reuters while sitting in the orange basin of ice, wearing swimming shorts and sunglasses.
Many people are familiar with the experience of walking into the ocean, lake or even a swimming pool, deciding whether to slowly ease into the cold water inch by inch, allowing the body to adjust or to quickly submerge the body, which can often be so jarring it's almost painful. Others, like a woman identified only as Evelyn, a participant in the icy desert bath, enjoy the sensation.
Marwan Abdelaziz takes an icy bath in Sharjah, UAE, as his friends look on. (Reuters)
"You feel tingling and energy, like, all over your body," she said. "Rejuvenating!"
Many believe there is a connection between cold exposure and improved health of the mind and body. Thousands of people from all over the world already incorporate cold showers into their daily routine. Some experts say weathering such extreme discomfort can boost the body's immunity, metabolism, alleviate symptoms of depression and help connect with an inner strength.
"The temperature difference increases your immune system," Demeulemeester, who hails from Switzerland and runs the ice bath and breathing sessions in the UAE, told Reuters. "You stress your system for a short period of time, which makes you stronger."
Central to the experience, in addition to the icy bath, is the locale Demeulemeester has chosen to hold these sessions. The Sharjah Desert, north and east of Dubai, features a landscape that looks to be right out of a Star Wars movie. The weather there in late June, when Demeulemeester led his most recent therapy session, often reaches a daily high temperature of around 105 degrees F, with lows rarely falling below 97.
Benoit Demeulemeester, a former banker and executive coach, helps a participant to breath as she sits in an ice bucket during an ice bath therapy session at the desert near Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2021. Picture taken June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
(REUTERS/Rula Rouhana)
Cold water immersion is a form of cold water therapy made popular by Wim Hof, a Dutch cold water enthusiast who holds several world records for cold exposure. Hof says doing this improves the natural recovery process of the human body.
Hof has developed his own methodology, with similarities to ancient Tibetan Buddhist breathing techniques. As noted on his website, "Cold Water Immersion is a great way to activate the body’s natural healing powers, and to make it able to relieve symptoms of various medical conditions. When practiced on a regular basis, the positive effects of exposure to cold last even longer. Over time, Cold Water Immersion improves your cardiovascular circulation, reduces muscle inflammation, and facilitates weight loss."
The samurai called it “Misogi.” According to National Geographic, exhaustive ascetic rituals included breath training, sleep deprivation and standing under thundering waterfalls. The goal was to purify the body, reflect on the self, to clear and focus the mind -- to become the enlightened warrior.
A group gathers in the desert to take icy baths in intense heat. (Reuters)
"I am a passionate hot and cold person," Demeulemeester said. "I like to take people out of their comfort zone and give them an experience of body and mind, reconnect with nature."
There are side effects and risks of taking an ice bath for some. “The primary risk of an ice bath applies to people who have a preexisting cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure,” Dr. A. Brion Gardner, an orthopedic surgeon with The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, told Healthline.
“The decrease in core temperature and the immersion in ice constricts blood vessels and slows the flow of blood in the body. This can be dangerous if you have decreased blood flow," which Gardner says places you at risk for cardiac arrest or stroke.
View high above the desert in Sharjah, UAE (Reuters)
In his cold water immersion method, Hof advises gradually building up the duration and intensity. If you have no prior experience with cold showers, start with a regular shower and finish the last 30 seconds cold. You quickly notice that you are able to tolerate the cold more and more, and eventually cold showers and even ice baths become things you look forward to.
Looking out over the rocky outcrops of the desert, Reza Tirgari says it's all about mind over body.
"The beginning is always hard to adjust," Reza Tirgari told Reuters. "And then once you release and you realize that your mind is more powerful than your body and your mind controls your body. You have to make your body obey your mind -- that's the secret."
