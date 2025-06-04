Bear found napping in Florida condo lobby

Copied

Bear found napping in Florida (Photo Credit: Naplescitypolice | Instagram)

June 2 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared a photo of a bear found taking a nap in the under-construction lobby of a condominium building.

The Naples Police Department posted a photo to social media showing the black bear sleeping in the condo lobby on Gulf Shore Boulevard North on Friday.

"He took a swim in the Gulf earlier and obviously tired himself out," the post said.

The bear was safely captured by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel and relocated.