Area of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 1st time since 1974

Lava caused the night sky to glow orange over part of Hawaii early Monday morning as the Kilauea volcano erupted. Over 90 earthquakes have also been reported.

Copied

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted to life early Monday morning with lava oozing out of the ground and causing the sky to glow eerily orange.

The eruption began around 12:30 a.m. HST on Monday, June 3, in a region that hasn't erupted since December of 1974. The eruption nearly 50 years ago was short-lived, only lasting around six hours.

"At this time, it is not possible to say how long the eruption will last," the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said in a statement on Monday. The agency also upgraded the volcano alert level from a watch to a warning.

Additionally, there have been 92 earthquakes of at least magnitude 2.5 around the Big Island of Hawaii from Sunday morning through Monday morning, according to the USGS.

Kilauea began erupting about 12:30 AM HST south of the caldera and north of the Koa'e fault system and Hilina Pali Road, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.



View from Keck Observatories on Mauna Kea.



More info: https://t.co/N6WsRzPFij pic.twitter.com/VYg4ulABaX — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 3, 2024

A camera at the Keck Observatories perched atop Mauna Kea on the Big Island captured an image of the eruption with the glow of the lava appearing like a sunrise on the horizon.

"Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and HawaiÊ»i Volcanoes National Park guidelines," the HVO said.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for the latest on the Kilauea eruption.