LIVE: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Yucatan Peninsula

The 27th named storm of the 2020 season struck Mexico with hurricane strength. It will continue impacting the Yucatan Peninsula before heading toward the Gulf Coast.

Bitter cold obliterates records in western US as storm dumps snow, ice

This is what people in Minnesota looked like watching a football game in the brutal cold. Even more astonishing is a photo of what a herd of cattle in minus 29.2-degree air in Montana looked like.

Unusual merge of Zeta and winterlike storm could unleash heavy rain, snow in Northeast

It's rare for tropical systems to help trigger winter weather -- but not unprecedented. Just enough cold air may meet up with Zeta and another storm to bring a taste of winter to some communities.