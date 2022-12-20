6.4 magnitude earthquake leaves 2 dead, thousands without power in Northern California

Since the initial quake early Tuesday morning, over a dozen aftershocks were reported in the area and at least 11 people suffered injuries.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Northern California early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake, which was recorded just after 2:30 a.m. PST, was centered 7.5 miles off the coast of Ferndale, a city located in Humboldt County in Northern California, USGS said. Ferndale is located about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento.

At least two deaths were reported, but it was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon if the deaths were directly related to the quake as the victims had suffered medical emergencies around the time the temblor occurred, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

The earthquake left at least 11 people injured, the sheriff's office said. Several of the injuries were related to people falling due to the shaking.

As of Tuesday morning, just over 71,000 of the nearly 99,300 power customers in Humboldt County were without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

The historic Fernbridge, which is a 1,300-foot concrete bridge that spans over the Eel River, sustained damage from the quake. Photos shared by a North Coast News 1 reporter Austin Castro show at least two cracks in the bridge. According to Castro, the main road to Ferndale has been closed off by the California Department of Transportation as crews survey for additional damage.

FERNBRIDGE EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE: Damage to Fernbridge following the 6.2 magnitude #earthquake in Humboldt County. Main road to Ferndale currently closed off by CalTrans as crews inspect for additional damage. pic.twitter.com/4BPOSvZrN9 — Austin Castro (@AustinCastroTV) December 20, 2022

"That was a big one," Caroline Titus wrote on Twitter as she shared a video of the damage the quake caused. "Power is now out in Ferndale. House is a mess."

That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/YEmcv1Urhp — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

"No power. The house is a mess. My animals are in hiding," another user wrote on Twitter. "But we're okay, kind of."

Since the initial quake, more than three dozen aftershocks, with some as powerful as 4.6 magnitude, have struck the area.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is currently no tsunami threat associated with the earthquake.

