New UK resident 'wanted to cry' after seeing first snowfall

Video captures the 27-year-old from Zimbabwe reacting with glee to the wintry sensation of a fresh snowfall, part of a wide-ranging weather system that blanketed the region.

A man was left giddy with excitement after seeing snow for the very first time. Noel Bako, 27, was all smiles and pranced through a thin layer of snow after freezing temperatures hit the U.K. this week.

For many residents across the United States, snow is a regular sight during the winter, a common sign of cold conditions. For newly-minted U.K. resident Noel Bako, however, the wintry phenomenon is quite an unfamiliar sensation.

Video released this past week shows Bako, 27, happily dancing through a thin layer of snow in Worcestershire, England, after freezing temperatures fell over the United Kingdom. The enthusiastic expression captured Bako’s first experience amid a fresh snowfall, part of his first English winter after moving from his native Zimbabwe.

“I felt like a baby for the first time ever seeing the snow,” Bako told SWNS. “I honestly wanted to cry because I was so emotional. I had seen snow on the TV, but I actually thought it might have been fake. I felt like I was on TV seeing it here. I can’t wait for it to actually snow heavily.”

Bako previously worked as a procurement clerk in Gweru, Zimbabwe, when he met now-wife Jaima, who was volunteering at the time. After quickly falling in love, the couple married in 2021 and applied for a spousal visa. Now living together in Worcestershire after Bako moved in June, Jaima jokes that she feels like a mother “showing her kid the world.”

People enjoy the snow at Parliament Square in London, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

“It sounds really cringy, but since he came here, he’s done lots of things for the first time, like bonfire night and Christmas … it was the same for me when I went to Zimbabwe,” Jaima told SWNS about her husband. “It’s been really great showing each other our worlds, it’s been really emotional.”

On Dec. 11, the U.K. Meteorological Office received snow accumulation reports ranging from a coating of snow, such as what Bako experienced, to upwards of 3.5 inches in the Essex region and 4-5 inches of snow in suburban London. Reports of snow in London itself were around 2 inches, the first London snowfall since December 2017, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

With winter getting into full swing, Jaima expects her husband’s fondness of snow to continue during the season.

“This wasn’t actual snow. When it snows properly, it’s going to blow his mind, I think.”

