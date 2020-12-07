Winter's chill to be whisked out of eastern US late this week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 7, 2020 6:47 AM
This footage captured the snowstorm in Templeton, Massachusetts, as the snow built up in a backyard on Dec. 5. Locations like Boston reported getting up to 12.5 inches of snowfall.
Mild air is on the way for the eastern third of the United States, but people from Florida to Maine will first have to endure a chilly start to the week.
Following a storm bringing rain and even some snow to parts of the region into Monday evening, chilly but mainly dry conditions will be the theme across the East through Wednesday.
High temperatures in the 30s and 40s F will be near to slightly below average across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic into midweek. Factoring in breezy conditions each day, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature will be lower than the actual thermometer reading.
Across the Southeast, warmer outdoor apparel will also be needed as daytime temperatures will be 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal, in the 40s, 50s and 60s.
Miami, for example, is expected to be in the middle 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday despite an average high of 79. The city is forecast to dip into the 40s on Tuesday night for the first time since Feb. 3. Frosty and freezing temperatures are likely across northern and central Florida.
Forecasters say that some of those warmer layers can be shed later this week as a change in the weather pattern takes place.
"The jet stream will bulge northward over the Eastern states late this week, which will allow warm air to travel farther north than it could earlier in the week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Warm air will also be forced eastward ahead of a storm system forecast to develop across the Central states this week.
The cold air will begin its retreat by Thursday with the milder air originating from the nation's midsection taking its place.
So how high will temperatures climb?
"A city like Raleigh, North Carolina, will go from temperatures 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal at the start of the week to temperatures 5-8 degrees above normal by late this week," Gilbert said. This would put highs in the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures in Florida will return back to their more typical 70s.
"Similarly, after spending much of the week in the 40s and lower 50s, places like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia could experience 60-degree temperatures once again by the weekend," Gilbert said.
Cold air will be more stubborn to relinquish its grip on New England, where highs in the 30s are likely to hold firm through the week, keeping the region's fresh snowpack largely in tact from the bomb cyclone over the weekend.
These brisk conditions will mean that precipitation will come in the form of snow as a weak disturbance swings through at midweek. This disturbance may even bring a few flurries to coastal areas from New York City to Boston, perhaps winter's last gasp of the week for these areas.
"Residents across the East may want to take advantage of the mild temperatures for December and head outside for a walk or take in some holiday light displays later this week," Gilbert said.
This will be especially true since forecasters are predicting wetter and colder weather to return to the region this weekend into early next week as the central U.S. storm marches eastward.
News / Weather Forecasts
