When will relief arrive for storm-weary California residents?

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Streets and homes were flooded in the community of Felton Grove, California, after intense rain on Jan. 14.

All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region - including some dry weather.

The latest round of wet weather in the form of rain and snow, struck the West Coast on Sunday which added more moisture to the already drenched region.

"Stormy weather is expected to continue across the western U.S. through Monday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham on the ongoing storm.

As with previous storms, heavy rainfall is expected to slam coastal regions totaling several inches. Meanwhile the highest elevations, especially the Sierra Nevada mountains, will get another dose of snow.

Rain and snow showers will extend inland across portions of Nevada, Utah and Arizona, even reaching the western parts of Colorado and New Mexico into Monday.

As the week progresses, the frequency of storms will slow, giving California residents some breathing room between each round of wet weather.

"By Tuesday, dry conditions are expected to return as an area of high pressure noses into California," Buckingham explained. Areas like Sacramento and Fresno can each expect at least 24 to 36 hours of dry conditions before the next round of wet weather moves in.

The drying trend that starts on Tuesday for Central and Northern California could also be the beginning of a much longer dry stretch for southern portions of the state. Following rain Monday night in SoCal, dry weather could be in store for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles through the end of January.

For the rest of California and the Pacific Northwest, another storm is set to strike for the middle of the week.

The storm will first bring rain and snow to the Oregon and Washington coasts before tracking southeastward through Oregon and into Nevada.

"This round of potential rain is not expected to be nearly as robust as what we have dealt with in the past month or so, but it could lead to some minor travel issues due to the wet roads in the valley's and snow in the passes," explained Buckingham.

This round of wet weather is not expected to be any more extravagant than the last. In fact, the atmospheric river that helped to make previous storms so potent will not enhance these rounds of rain and snow.

However, just the addition of more rain and snow will continue the risk for flooding, mudslides and landslides. The recent onslaught of storms, which began on New Year's Eve, has left the ground unable to handle any more rain without immediate runoff and the potential for the topsoil on hillsides to let loose.

As the end of the week approaches, a northward shift in the jet stream will allow for drier conditions to get underway in Southern California and expand across much of the West Coast.

A strengthening high pressure off the Pacific Coast will help block any potent storms from hitting the area. The dry spell, which is expected to last for most regions into late week, is likely to end the tumultuous pattern of excessive rain and snow.

Going forward, AccuWeather Long-Range meteorologists expect the weather pattern to go back to this more normal cadence through at least the end of January.

