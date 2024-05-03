Weekend rain in Northeast to have added chill from sneaky ‘backdoor’ front

Even though the weekend will not be a total washout in the Northeast, most areas will eperience several hours of rain and some long-lasting cool conditions that can impact outdoor plans.

If seasonal allergies are a battle you fight this time of year, you’ll want to check out our exclusive allergy forecast before you head out this weekend.

Outdoor plans for many could be in jeopardy this weekend as rain gathers in the Appalachians and slowly advances across the mid-Atlantic and New England, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, cool air will invade from the opposite direction and add to the damp conditions.

For many, May weekends are an opportunity to spend more time outdoors. However, in keeping in step with many weekends since the winter, rain has eyes for the Northeast.

First, a front with cool air will continue to push westward into this weekend. This is the opposite direction from most cool fronts that advance, and for that reason, it is often referred to as a backdoor cool front. These sorts of fronts are most common in the Northeast during the spring, where chilly Atlantic waters enhance the effect. Later this weekend, a cool front around the Great Lakes will advance in the more typical direction -- from the west. The converging fronts will ultimately lead to rain for a time.

Saturday will not be a washout in New England and the mid-Atlantic coast, but folks may still want to keep an umbrella handy. Areas of low clouds and spotty drizzle will be the main problem for these eastern areas as rain gathers farther to the west over the central Appalachians and around the Great Lakes.

Where the sky remains cloudy all day, temperatures may be no higher than the 50s, but where the sun is out for a few hours, temperatures may get a boost to near 70 degrees.

The rain in the Appalachians will tend to be spotty on Saturday, before becoming more extensive Saturday night and expanding toward the mid-Atlantic coast and into the Hudson Valley of New York.

While the rain will not be heavy enough to lead to small stream flooding, it can briefly be enough to lead to some ponding on streets and highways from the mid-Atlantic to New England as it progresses eastward on Sunday.

A breeze from the east and southeast will add to the chill and cause AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to dip into the 40s and even the 30s in some extreme cases on Sunday along the coast and in the northern Appalachians.

Sunday will be the wettest of the two weekend days for Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City. The rain will make for slick and sloppy conditions for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour on Sunday morning in the Big Apple. While Boston could experience drizzle at any time Saturday and Sunday, the bulk of the rain will hold off until Sunday night in Beantown. Showers can occur both days of the weekend in Pittsburgh, but thunderstorms are most likely on Sunday as the front from the Midwest makes its move.

Rainfall will become more spotty in nature on Sunday over the central Appalachians and around the eastern Great Lakes, where the sun could pop out for a time and allow temperatures to recover.

On Monday, a pocket of dry air associated with high pressure will move across the northern tier of the Northeast.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather is forecasting a significant tornado outbreak for the Central states, spanning Monday and Tuesday. Later next week, severe weather is likely to find its way to the Appalachians and East Coast, before an unusually cool pattern for the middle of May.

