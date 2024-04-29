Report: Global wine production worst in 62 years due to 'extreme climate events'

The 10% decrease is the world's steepest drop in wine production in 62 years, according to the industry report. The grape harvest was the worst reported since 1961.

Winery workers treading red wine in Barcelona, Spain (Photo credit: Morsa Images/Getty Images)

April 27 (UPI) -- Fires, droughts and other conditions commonly associated with a changing global climate greatly contributed to making the world's 2023 wine production the worst in 62 years, industry officials have reported.

A "State of the World Vine and Wine Sector in 2023" report released Thursday by the France-based International Organization of Vine and Wine cites "extreme environmental conditions" as a primary cause of a 10% drop in global wine production in 2023.

John Barker, director of the wine organization, said "drought, extreme heat and fires, as well as heavy rain causing flooding and fungal disease across major northern and southern hemisphere wine production regions" were primary factors in the decrease in global wine production.

French winemakers light candles to protect buds from late-season frosts that could damage their crops.

A 26% drop in wine production in Australia and a 23% drop in Italy made those nations the worst in 2023. Spain lost more than 20% of its wine production, and Chile and South Africa each recorded 10% drops.

France, the world's largest producer of wine, posted a 4% increase last year, the report says.

In addition to a climatic conditions, the report says less land is available for growing grapes to produce wine.

The amount of available land for grape and wine production decreased for a third straight year, leaving only 17.7 million acres dedicated to grape and wine production around the world.

The global wine organization has 50 member nations that account for 75% of global wine production.

The report also indicates consumers drank 3% less wine in 2023 due to inflation and an economic slowdown in China that triggered a 25% decrease in wine consumption there.