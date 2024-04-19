Water-logged areas of south-central US facing renewed flooding risk

More rain will unload on portions of the south-central United States in just over a week after a deluge prompted flood emergencies. Outdoor plans this weekend will be in jeopardy and some areas may experience flooding.

Copied

AccuWeather Preparedness Expert Tom Bedard offers tips on avoiding the dangers of major flooding events as the impacts of significant flash flooding inundates the northeastern United States.

More rain will pour down on portions of the south-central United States that have already been deluged by inches and feet of water from the sky this weekend, and that will trigger flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The same system will also bring some much-needed moisture to parts of central Texas.

The heaviest rain will avoid the Interstate 10 corridor, especially the hard-hit metro areas of New Orleans and Tallahassee, Florida. Areas along I-20 will not be so fortunate, where 2-4 inches of rain will fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 7 inches.

The swath of heavy rain will extend from the Dallas metro area through Shreveport, Louisiana, and around Jackson, Mississippi.

"Dallas may receive an entire month's worth of rain this weekend," AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Ariella Scalese said. "The April historical average rainfall for the Dallas-Fort Worth area is about 3.25 inches."

Dallas just missed the deluge from last week, but some areas from northeastern Texas to northern Louisiana and central Mississippi picked up 6-12 inches of rain, with some places picking up close to 16 inches. This was all without any sort of organized tropical system.

Much of the rain will fall in 36 hours, which is not excessive, but within that time, the rain will fall at varying intensities and can pour down at a rate that overwhelms drainage systems, leading to rapid rises along small streams and causing catch basins to fill with water quickly.

People are urged to stay away from small streams and drainage areas because of the danger.

Heavy rain will also extend farther south from the Dallas area along the I-35 corridor of central Texas, through Austin and into the San Antonio area.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Some downpours will extend westward to Wichita Falls, Abilene, San Angelo and perhaps Del Rio, Texas, where rain is much needed. Because of the more arid landscape and hard-packed soil conditions in this area, the rain can quickly run off and lead to flash flooding. Low water crossings may be too dangerous to drive through.

Soil conditions range from sufficiently moist to extreme drought in parts of central and southwestern Texas, so ranchers and water resource interests will welcome any non-flooding rainfall.

Some downpours, most likely from thunderstorms, will reach the I-10 corridor and perhaps even the lower Rio Grande Valley this weekend. Rainfall in this zone may be limited to a few hours and generally under an inch, with a few exceptions. However, where the exceptions occur, there can be brief localized urban flooding. This includes parts of the Houston, New Orleans, Mobile, Alabama, and Tallahassee, Florida, metro areas.

"The most likely time for downpours in Houston will be Saturday night to Sunday morning. The best chance of downpours in New Orleans and Mobile will be on Sunday. Most of the downpours will hold off in Tallahassee until late Sunday and Sunday evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

"At the very least, the rain will interfere with travel plans and outdoor activities this weekend," Scalese said.

Looking ahead, the first part of next week will be generally rain-free. However, as the week progresses, airflow from the Gulf of Mexico will resume. This will lead to warmer and more humid conditions and an increasing chance of thunderstorm activity.

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely watching the evolution of a storm from the West that could lead to an outbreak of severe weather over the Central states late next week. There is also the potential for another front to stall and unleash more rain on portions of the I-20 corridor next weekend.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.