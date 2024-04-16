Dubai flooded by extreme rain as deadly storms sweep through UAE, Oman

More than a year's worth of rain fell in Dubai, while at least 18 people were killed in Oman flooding.

A severe storm swept through Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with torrential rain, high winds and flooding on April 16. Conditions deteriorated to the point that the city skyline even became obscured.

Intense rain in the Middle East Sunday and Monday caused extensive flooding in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where at least 18 people have been killed. The death toll includes 10 schoolchildren who were washed away while in a vehicle in Samad A'Shan, Oman.

On Tuesday, Dubai International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the world, diverted inbound flights due to flooding on the tarmac and roads to the airport. The city reported nearly 4 inches (101.6 mm) of rain in 12 hours earlier Tuesday, more than its historical average annual rainfall of 3.73 inches (94.7 mm). As of Tuesday evening, Dubai had recorded a total of 6.26 inches (159 mm) in the prior 24 hours.

Dozens of people in Oman had to be rescued as deadly flash flooding inundated the region. pic.twitter.com/D06PPR0DT0 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 16, 2024

Streets were submerged and vehicles were stranded in water across Dubai following the historic rainfall, according to The Associated Press.

Marmul Airport, which is located near oil fields in southern Oman, measured 14.18 inches (360.2 mm) of rain over a two-day period as of Tuesday evening local time.

A satellite image shows thunderstorms over the UAE and Oman on the evening of April 16, 2024. Dust is shown in yellow. (NOAA/CIRA)

"March and April are typically the wettest months in the UAE and Oman," explained AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.

"But this year has been wetter than normal across the area, which means more storms," Nicholls added. "A series of low-pressure systems have brought rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain to the region over the last several weeks. It looks like a quieter pattern across the region later this week into next week."