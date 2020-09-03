Unofficial end of summer to feature a variety of weather across the country
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 4, 2020 7:41 AM
Cities across the U.S. endured their warmest meteorological summer on record. Here’s an overlook at which cities broke records with soaring temperatures.
The Labor Day holiday, often dubbed the unofficial end to the summer season, is typically a warm day and a reminder that summer is not actually over just yet. However, it may feel more like Halloween and look more like Christmas in some locations this year.
Northwest
Cities in much of Washington can expect a warm and dry day. Temperatures will be well above normal along the I-5 corridor in Oregon. Farther east, a cool and dry day is likely in much of Idaho.
Residents and visitors to Montana and northern Wyoming will need to recheck the calendar to know what time of year it is. In the wake of a strong cold front, a steady rain is likely to develop in many locations.
"A robust cold front will drop south out of Canada and bring quite a wet and dreary day to much of the northern tier of the country from Montana to Michigan," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "In addition to wet weather during the day, chilly conditions will quickly filter in behind the front," Gilbert said.
The air could be so chilly that, in places above 6,000 to 7,000 feet in elevation, rain is forecast to mix with and change to snow. Anyone who is planning to camp or go hiking for the holiday will need to be prepared for winterlike conditions. Even in some places where snow does not fall, temperatures could fall below freezing Monday night, and some records may be in jeopardy. The snow will push southward through the high elevations of southern Wyoming and into Colorado Monday night and Tuesday.
Southwest
After extreme heat with record highs likely for the first two days of the long weekend, slightly lower temperatures are expected for Labor Day. For example, after a high approaching 110 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, Los Angeles can expect temperatures in the middle 90s for Monday. This will still be about 10 degrees above normal.
Farther south, a location such as Phoenix can expect a high around 110 degrees during all three days of the extended weekend.
"Those celebrating Labor Day while in the midst of very hot conditions should take care to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and other more serious heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke," Gilbert stated.
The entire region should be dry. Anyone planning fireworks for Labor Day will need to heed caution given the drought in place in much of the region.
North-Central
The same cold front that will have the potential to bring snow to parts of the Rockies will also move through the Dakotas and Nebraska. This area will be too warm for snow, but it will be far from a nice day as a steady rain will move from north to south through the region during the day.
"Some locations, like Bismarck, North Dakota, will experience almost a 30-degree difference in high temperatures from Sunday to Labor Day," said Gilbert. "Many residents across the north-central U.S. hoping for a beautiful day for an outdoor family barbecue may be sorely disappointed," she added.
South-Central
Outside of a stray thunderstorm near the Gulf Coast, a dry day looks to be in store. Temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s will be very close to what is expected during early September.
Northeast
Following a soggy week in some portions of the region, the entire Labor Day weekend is looking dry. It will be a chilly start each morning in interior areas and higher elevations with some lows dipping into the 40s. Although some high clouds may filter the sun in interior locations Monday afternoon, temperatures in the 70s and 80s with low humidity will make for ideal late-summer weather.
Southeast
A few thunderstorms are likely across Florida with a stalled front in the vicinity. A spotty thunderstorm can also not be ruled out along the Gulf Coast. Otherwise, a dry Labor Day is in the forecast with highs near normal in the 80s to lower 90s. The highest elevations of North Carolina will likely top out in the upper 70s.
Related:
