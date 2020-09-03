Excessive heat warnings issued as another round of triple-digit heat set to roast West

One expert warned that the heat will be "quite significant," and will challenge records, potentially for several days in a row, threatening to pose even more challenges as wildfires scorch the region.

Haishen may become 1st super typhoon of 2020 on trek towards Japan, South Korea

Right on the heels of Maysak, Typhoon Haishen is strengthening and could become the third typhoon in a week's time to batter Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

AccuWeather School: Tour the studios of our television network

School is back in session, and already it’s time for a Field Day! Let’s go behind the scenes of the AccuWeather Television Network and see one surprising sight – no green screen!