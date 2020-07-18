Triple-digit heat to strike this unsuspecting portion of the country this week
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 19, 2020 3:50 AM
Many places across the country are feeling the summer heat. AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno spoke with the American Red Cross about the heat dangers to look out for.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that temperatures will soar to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit across one region of the country by the middle of the week.
While parts of the southwestern United States and all the way to the Northeast have been hit by heat waves already this season, the Northwest has gone through the warmer months rather unscathed.
This area of the country has managed to escape the brutal summertime heat so far this summer. Cities like Seattle, Medford, Oregon and Great Falls, Montana, reported average temperatures near or below normal for the month of June and the first half of July.
A change in the pattern late this weekend looks to bring in the summertime warmth for the new week.
"High pressure dominating over the region will allow temperatures to start climbing in the Northwest this weekend, with the peak in the heat coming Monday or Tuesday, depending on where you are," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Gawryla.
The highest temperatures could last anywhere between two or three days, rising as much as 10 degrees above normal for mid- to late July.
More moderate temperatures are typical near the Pacific Ocean, where a place like Seattle is more akin to a high in the mid-70s in July, while a place farther inland, like Boise, Idaho, will see average temperatures in the lower 90s for this time of year.
"Spokane, Washington, is likely to see multiple days over the 90-degree mark during the week and near 100 degrees, while Seattle could make a run towards 90, a feat yet to be reached this year" said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
Boise, Idaho and Medford, Oregon are each forecast to hit the 100 degree at least one day this week.
Miller added that Portland, Oregon, is forecast to surpass 90 degrees this week, which has not happened since June 23.
Under mainly cloudless skies, the hot July sun may bring AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures a few degrees higher than the actual reading on the thermometer.
The sunshine and lack of rain is also anticipated to worsen the already dire drought situation in the region. Moderate-to-severe drought conditions have spread from Northern California through Oregon and into the Columbia River Valley of central Washington. Pockets of Oregon, including near Medford, are even under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Heat-related illnesses will be a concern for residents in the region, especially those who spend time outdoors or live in a residence without air conditioning.
"The signs of heat exhaustion include cool, pale skin and they can also be flushed. They can also be nauseous or dizzy," said Greta Gustafson from the American Red Cross in an interview with AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.
When it comes to heat stroke, Gustafson warned that it can be life-threatening, and anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
There are several ways to beat the heat and protect yourself from these heat-related illnesses, including staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous outdoors activity during the hottest part of the day.
