Topsy-turvy temperatures, weekend storminess in store for Northeast

Residents across the northeastern United States have been riding a temperature roller coaster in recent days as high temperatures soared to summerlike levels only to abruptly plummet back to the chillier conditions more typical of early spring. AccuWeather forecasters say this temperature tug-of-war will not come to an end anytime soon, and a potent storm may also disrupt weekend plans.

Late last week, high-temperature records were broken across a 1,100-mile-long swath of the U.S. that stretched from the Midwest all the way to the Atlantic coast. Over the past weekend, many of these same locations encountered dramatically lower high temperatures, some nearly 40 degrees Fahrenheit less than the previous 24–48 hours.

While not quite as dramatic, another significant warmup and subsequent cooldown are in store for the Northeast this week.

Tuesday will be the coolest day across most of the northeastern U.S. as chilly air pushes south from Canada. Already Tuesday, morning commuters in portions of Pennsylvania and New York saw a few snowflakes fly in the midst of showery and drizzly weather.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be able to moderate slightly and settle around levels more typical of mid-April.

Places like New York City and Allentown, Pennsylvania, are forecast to reach high temperatures that will be right around their respective historical averages Wednesday. While high temperatures are set to return to seasonable levels, a jacket may still come in handy for folks headed outdoors.

Following only a slight uptick in temperatures Wednesday, Thursday will be a different story entirely.

"Areas with high temperatures only in the 40s F to near 50 F on Tuesday will see a remarkable turnaround to near-record warmth by Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Residents in cities like Pittsburgh, where high temperatures will be in the low 50s Tuesday, will experience much warmer weather Thursday as highs reach the mid-80s. Thursday's record high temperature for the Steel City of 85 is in jeopardy.

Thursday will be a great day to get outside and take advantage of the warmth and dry weather, forecasters say.

"People will be shedding winter coats for shorts and t-shirts," Pydynowski said.

Friday will remain quite warm across the Northeast, with additional high-temperature records likely to be challenged.

The chances for some showers will return for some areas Friday as a cold front begins to move through the Great Lakes. However, the stormiest weather of the week is expected to occur by the start of the weekend.

“A potent cold front will track across the interior Northeast late Saturday, bringing a swath of drenching rain to the region,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said. Conditions will become blustery earlier in the day across parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York, she added.

Anyone with scheduled outdoor activities will have to plan accordingly

In the wake of Saturday's storminess, temperatures will once again crash Sunday.

"By the end of the weekend, jackets will have to come back out as temperatures tumble 20-30 degrees yet again as the topsy-turvy trend continues," Pydynowski said.

