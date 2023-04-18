Multiday US severe weather threat to continue into this weekend

A multiday severe weather event will unfold across the central U.S. Damaging thunderstorms could produce hail, gusty winds and downpours in storm-weary locations.

Tens of millions of Americans will be at risk of severe thunderstorms over the course of four consecutive days this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. Residents in areas from the central Plains and the Gulf Coast to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic could experience storm hazards including flooding, hail and even isolated tornadoes.

After severe storms ignite across the nation's midsection Tuesday, the atmosphere will be primed for more severe weather from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night as the air turns even warmer and more humid from north-central Texas to the southern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Atmospheric energy provided by the jet stream will increase over the same region into Wednesday night.

"An extra surge of moisture and warm air will contribute to a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with the potential for large hail and isolated tornadoes from eastern Kansas to near the Iowa borders of Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois on Wednesday," AccuWeather Director of Weather Warning Services Guy Pearson said.

Close to 20 million people may be at risk of volatile weather Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The moderate risk area of severe weather Wednesday includes the major cities of Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Topeka and Wichita, Kansas. The worst of the storm activity is likely to be during the afternoon and early nighttime hours, but a few storms may erupt in the morning and produce torrential downpours and hail.

Farther south, thunderstorm development may be limited to states such as Oklahoma and Texas. However, a few of the storms that manage to erupt in this zone could be rather intense.

Portions of the central Plains would benefit from any non-flooding rainfall, as water table conditions range from abnormally dry to exceptional drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

On Thursday, jet stream energy will tend to decrease somewhat over the Central states as the storm system begins to lift northward across the northern Plains. However, enough warmth and moisture will persist along an advancing cool front to set off thunderstorms from northeastern Texas to southern Wisconsin, including in the metro areas of Chicago, St. Louis and Little Rock, Arkansas.

The main threats from locally severe thunderstorms Thursday will be large hail and powerful wind gusts, but a few tornadoes may also develop. The storms Thursday could put more than 40 million people at risk, according to the NWS.

As a new storm system emerges Friday, atmospheric energy, along with lingering warmth and moisture, will likely cause more severe weather to develop as the storm progresses from the Gulf Coast to portions of the Appalachians, eastern Great Lakes and even the Atlantic coast this weekend.

Severe thunderstorms Friday will most likely form during the afternoon from the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts and spread into southeastern Arkansas, Mississippi, western Tennessee and northwestern Alabama Friday evening. An estimated 10 million people or more may be affected by severe weather Friday.

"There is some question as to whether the energy and moisture will be released primarily in the form of a period of heavy rain or a round of severe thunderstorms as the system travels northeastward from the Gulf coast this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

It may end up being a combination of both with some areas targeted by flooding downpours and others hit by thunderstorms with high winds from Saturday to early Sunday. At least 30 million people could be at risk of severe weather conditions for a time Saturday. The severe weather threat on Saturday includes the possibility of tornadoes in a handful of the strongest storms.

Motorists traveling through the southern and central Appalachians Saturday should be prepared for travel delays due to heavy rain, slick roads and poor visibility. Some flooding may occur on roadways.

The same adverse travel impacts from heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to reach the Atlantic Seaboard, including the zone from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City Saturday night.

Thunder and lightning, along with strong wind gusts and even hail, may accompany some of the downpours. AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring the potential for a few tornadoes during the storm setup this weekend.

The storm system, with its heavy rain and gusty winds, is likely to move along at a swift pace initially and may overspread large metro areas, such as Atlanta and Charlotte, in a matter of minutes.

The stormy conditions may only last several hours for portions of the Southeast, but the system may slow down as it tracks through the Northeast later this weekend. Stormy weather may last much of Saturday night and could linger into Sunday morning around New York City. Much of New England will face unsettled weather Sunday.

The stormy conditions may only last several hours for portions of the Southeast, but the system may slow down as it tracks through the Northeast later this weekend. Stormy weather may last much of Saturday night and could linger into Sunday morning around New York City. Much of New England will face unsettled weather Sunday.