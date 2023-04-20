Damaging tornado levels homes in Oklahoma

The tornado struck the city of Cole, located about 30 miles south of Oklahoma City, and also took down power poles in the area. Elsewhere, destructive hail was reported in other parts of Oklahoma.

AccuWeather's Adam del Rosso broadcasted live on the evening of April 19 as confirmation of a tornado came in of a tornado in the area of Cole, Oklahoma.

A large and damaging tornado hit the town of Cole, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening, part of a severe weather threat that is forecast to continue into the weekend across parts of the United States.

At 7:58 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, wrote on Twitter that a “significant tornado” was ongoing northeast of Cole, located 30 miles south of Oklahoma City. The NWS describing the tornado’s motion as “erratic,” and a tornado warning was issued just minutes before for the nearby cities of Norman and Goldsby.

An AccuWeather Radar loop shows a damaging tornado moving through Cole, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured intense video of the tornado moving through Cole, and reported that at least four homes were damaged. Other reports of homes being leveled were documented throughout the area, along with downed power poles. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed as of 9:20 p.m. CDT.

Intense large #tornado Cole, Oklahoma. Deployed subsonic sensor for infrasound. 4 homes damaged pic.twitter.com/bMwjuMVChM — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 20, 2023

In Norman, about 15 miles northeast of Cole, a tornado was seen on the ground near Tinker Air Force Base, along with large hail that damaged a truck at the base. Hail was a consistent threat throughout Wednesday in Oklahoma, with Timmer capturing a photo of hailstone nearly the size of a tennis ball.

The University of Oklahoma in Norman issued a campus emergency due to the storms, telling those on campus to seek shelter immediately.

