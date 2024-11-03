Temperature roller coaster on tap for the Northeast, with drought to continue

After record-breaking heat to end last week, this past weekend offered a reality check for residents and visitors of the Northeast. Despite the passage of a cold front on Friday, temperatures only fell to around the historical average for early November. This front also provided little rain, and no significant precipitation is in store for the dry region.

"It's been over a month without measurable precipitation in Philadelphia and with no rain on the horizon, the streak will continue," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Emma Belscher.

The last time Philadelphia had measurable rain was on Sep. 28, when 0.11 of an inch fell. October 2024 was the first month in recorded history that the City of Brotherly Love had no measurable rainfall. The previous driest months on record were October 1924 and October 1963, when 0.09 of an inch fell.

Measurable rain is defined as at least 0.01 of an inch of rain. Only one day with a trace of rain was recorded in October 2024, on Oct. 24.

While New York City did have measurable rain in October 2024, only 0.01 of an inch was recorded. This also made it the Big Apple's driest month on record. This narrowly surpassed the previous record of June 1949, when 0.02 of an inch of rain fell. The previous driest October on record was October 1963, with 0.14 of an inch of rain.

Further exacerbating the drought has been temperatures well above the historical average. Although the sun is far less intense now than during the summer, little to no rain for a month or more will always cause a drought to grow worse. AccuWeather forecasters say that another significant is warmup is on the way this week.

"High temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees above the historical average and some places will easily break records," noted Belscher.

While winds be will lighter than last week and humidity will be higher, there will still be some fire risk given the recent lack of rain and more record-challenging warmth. In addition, many of the leaves are now on the ground. The dry leaves can be fuel for any potential fires that do start.

Following that warmup, another cold front is expected to approach on Wednesday. While this will bring rain to the Ohio Valley and as far east as western New York and western Pennsylvania, this front will follow the pattern of its predecessors. As it approaches the I-95 corridor, the rain will fall apart.

"Drought conditions will continue to expand across the area, particularly in the I-95 corridor, where virtually no precipitation has fallen since September," said Belscher.

Temperatures in the wake of the front will likely still be slightly above the historical average. However, the record-challenging, record-breaking warmth will come to an end.

High pressure will build in for Thursday and Friday. Another dry cold front is then possible for Friday night into Saturday. More of a cooldown is forecast behind this front, but temperatures will likely still be near or just above the historical average as the calendar turns to mid-November.

"Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week as by the late week, they return back to the 50s and 60s F for most," said Belcher.

Looking down the road, there is some indication of a potential for more substantial rain by next Sunday. However, the computer models that meteorologists use as a tool to aid in their forecasts do not all agree with this scenario. While rain certainly cannot be ruled out, drought sometimes builds upon itself. This sometimes makes it hard to break the cycle of drought. AccuWeather experts will continue to monitor this potential for rain as the end of next weekend draws closer.

