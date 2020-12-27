Stormy weather to slam West Coast in final week of 2020
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 27, 2020 5:32 AM EST
A heavy blanket of snow fell over Spokane, Washington, late on Christmas night, Friday Dec. 25.
Following closely in the footsteps of a storm that walloped portions of the West on Christmas Day, the second significant storm in several days is set to deliver disruptive weather to begin the final week of 2020.
The first storm began to take aim at the West coast of the United States on Friday. This storm brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to portions of the coastal Pacific Northwest while a mix of rain and snow pushed farther inland. Snow persisted for many high-elevation regions through Saturday. One such location was Trout Lake, Washington, where a foot of snow fell in less than 24 hours.
Showers from this system spread across Northern California and portions of central California Friday through Saturday morning, while snow targeted the northern portions of the Sierra. A weak cold front associated with this system was even able to bring a few sprinkles into Southern California.
The second system set to slam into the West Coast will take a track farther south than the system late last week, and begin to target portions of California by late Sunday.
"This second, stronger storm will be the first real storm of the season for the area," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
As the storm approaches the California coast late Sunday, rain will begin to fall and stretch from just north of San Francisco to south of San Diego. Rain and showers will push farther inland overnight Sunday and persist across much of the state on Monday.
"Rainfall will not be excessive, but it will be disruptive," Deger added.
Rain could make for slick roadways for those traveling Sunday night and Monday, and may lead to travel delays or even accidents. Even a few embedded rumbles of thunder are possible within the general rainfall area.
Meanwhile, the storm will bring more snow to the Sierra Nevada and even allow snow to fall across the mountains of Southern California late Sunday through Monday.
"The colder air brought in with this storm will mean snow levels could fall as low as 4,000 feet by Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel explained. "Accumulations of 4-8 inches are likely across the San Gabriel Mountains above 5,000 feet, while a few inches could affect the Grapevine later Monday into Monday night."
Farther north, another round of snow is expected to blanket the Sierra Nevada, which will be a welcome bonus for any open ski resorts.
As the storm tracks farther inland on Monday, rain and snow showers will spread east into portions of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.
Any precipitation that falls in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah early this week will be beneficial, but not drought-busting. Portions of each state are still in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
With only a handful of days remaining in 2020, many locations across the Southwest have recorded just a fraction of the typical rainfall amount for the year. As of Saturday, Los Angeles had received 60 percent of its average rainfall, while San Francisco recorded a measly 29.1 percent of its average rainfall.
By Tuesday, the storm is expected to continue eastward in the Plains and become the next major winter storm, and perhaps even the next blizzard for the center of the country.
After the storm ejects into the Plains on Tuesday, an area of high pressure will begin to build over the Rockies, allowing quiet weather to return to the Southwest for many of the remaining days of 2020. However, forecasters are monitoring yet another storm that could put a damper on outdoor, socially distanced celebrations on New Year's Eve.
