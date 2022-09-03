Stormy weather to disrupt holiday plans for portions of Northeast

Following a beautiful start to September across much of the Northeast, AccuWeather forecasters caution that Mother Nature is poised to throw a wrench into holiday weekend plans.

AccuWeather forecasters say Saturday will be the best day of the holiday weekend across a large swath of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast before a slow-moving area of low pressure approaches the region.

This area of low pressure will be the main weather-driver through the early week as it slowly progresses eastward and brings increased opportunities for hot, humid and stormy weather to much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

"The slow movement of the area of low pressure will allow the system to efficiently pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico northward into the Northeast by the end of the holiday weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer explained.

Starting Sunday, this influx of moisture will signal the return of humid, sticky air to much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Along with hotter and more humid conditions, this abundance of moisture will set the stage for some showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm activity will mainly focus across a corridor from the Ohio Valley into western portions of Pennsylvania on Sunday, but isolated thunderstorms are likely to bubble up across a wider swath of the Northeast. Anyone headed to the Poconos and Adirondacks will need to keep an eye on the sky for thunderstorms to develop, especially during the afternoon hours.

Elsewhere, cities like Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; New York City and Boston are expected to remain largely dry until the late afternoon or early evening hours.

Many Eastern Seaboard beaches may even remain unscathed by adverse conditions on Sunday.

Anyone located in, or traveling to, northern portions of the Interstate 95 corridor will have a better chance of encountering "decent weather" through Sunday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

By Labor Day itself, the threat of plan-altering weather is expected to be much more widespread in nature across the region. Residents and visitors alike hoping to squeeze in one last adventure to the beach, lake or mountains before the unofficial end of summer may find their outdoor time limited by increasingly stormy conditions.

Deep moisture is set to surge even farther north and east on Monday and put much of the interior Northeast and New England in the direct path of robust storms.

"This can lead to the potential for intense downpours, especially in the afternoon hours," Bauer cautioned. "The heaviest rain can fall across the interior Northeast where a flash flooding risk exists."

While storms can disrupt holiday plans, any rainfall will help to fight ongoing drought, especially in southern New England. Large portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are still in the midst of severe to extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

In addition to dodging storms, much of the Northeast will have to contend with climbing temperatures on Sunday.

"With normal high and low temperatures beginning to fall at a more rapid pace as September begins, some locations are forecast to be nearly 10 degrees above normal," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said. "In fact, it is not out of the question that a few spots approach records."

By Labor Day itself, high temperatures are expected to temper slightly. This is mainly due to the anticipated stormy conditions across the region.

As the week progresses, stormy weather is set to exit the Northeast and make way for another stretch of drier, less humid days.

