Oh my gourd! Man paddles 846-lb. pumpkin ‘Berta’ to break world record

Nothing says happy 60th birthday like jumping into a giant hollowed-out gourd and cruising down the Missouri River for 38 miles -- for the fun of it.

Duane Hansen broke a world record when he paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin on Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the City of Bellevue, Nebraska/Facebook)

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man celebrated his 60th birthday by paddling 38 miles in a makeshift boat made from a giant, hollowed-out pumpkin.

Duane Hansen, who turned 60 on Friday, climbed into the 846-pound pumpkin he dubbed "Berta" on the banks of the Missouri River in Bellevue on Saturday and spent the next 11 hours paddling the 38 miles to Nebraska City.

Bellevue city officials attended Hansen's launching ceremony Saturday morning and congratulated him on his accomplishment in a Facebook post.

Hansen's journey aimed to break the Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat, which was set at 25.5 miles by North Dakota man Rick Swenson in 2016.

"Congratulations Duane for smashing the world record," the City of Bellevue's Facebook post said. "We are proud that you started this record breaking 38 mile journey in Bellevue."

Evidence from Hansen's attempt must still be submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.