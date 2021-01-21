Steady, heavy rainfall to douse Southeast through early next week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 21, 2021 9:40 AM EST
On Jan. 20, a flock of sheep in Llanfoist, Wales, was forced to stay on a small island after Storm Christoph flooded the area.
After dry weather for the past several days across much of the South, forecasters say that the stretch of tranquil weather will come to end sooner rather than later.
On Thursday morning, rain was falling across much of Kentucky and Tennessee and northern portions of Alabama and Georgia. This area of rain will fall apart as it reaches the Appalachians by Thursday afternoon. However, that will be far from the end of the wet weather.
A storm system that has been delivering much-needed rain to the Southwest will trek eastward throughout Thursday. This will help rain to expand into eastern Texas and Louisiana and points farther east by Thursday afternoon.
As an area of low pressure develops along a cold front, the rain will become steadier and heavier Thursday night.
"The heaviest and steadiest period of rain is forecast to occur overnight Thursday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary. "Rainfall rates during this time could reach or exceed 0.50 inches per hour in locally heavy downpours," he added.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson and Meridian, Mississippi; and Montgomery, Alabama, are just some locations likely to endure a wet Thursday night. Some of the heaviest rain, though, may be a bit to the south of those locations.
"Areas just north of the I-10 corridor stretching from central Louisiana to southern Mississippi and Alabama will be drenched the most during this period," Sadvary said. "Most spots will receive a general 1-2 inches of rainfall through Friday afternoon, but some isolated locations could get 3 inches or more," Sadvary noted.
Some locations such as New Orleans, and Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, are well below normal in terms of rainfall since the beginning of the year.
Even where rainfall is above normal, such as Tallahassee, Florida; Augusta, Georgia; and Columbia, South Carolina, much of that rain fell at the very beginning of the month and it has been dry as of late. Therefore, the rainfall well generally be welcome and any flooding should be isolated and minor.
Those traveling will still want to slow down to avoid hydroplaning.
Rain will move offshore Friday night and high pressure should provide a dry day Saturday. For anyone with outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend, an indoor backup may be warranted, as more precipitation is expected to arrive in the region.
"There is the potential for a second system to pass through similar portions of the Southeast late this weekend and early next week, which could add another round of steady rain to already saturated areas," Sadvary said.
There are some question marks with this second system. While rain can fall in Mississippi and Alabama again, the heaviest is expected to be farther north, with Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky possibly receiving drenching rainfall.
