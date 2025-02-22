Springlike temperatures to spread across the nation early week

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a long-awaited pattern change of warmer weather is spreading across the nation this week and a respite from the dreary winter weather and persistent cold that has plagued many since early January.

Copied

AccuWeather Forecasting Senior Director Dan DePodwin and AccuWeather Climate Expert Brett Anderson discuss the top headlines related to climate change in the Feb. 21 edition of Climate In The News.

A long-awaited and refreshing pattern change is beginning to expand across the nation over the upcoming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say, with a wave of much-needed warmth spreading from the Midwest and Northeast to the southern United States.

Over the upcoming days, a northward bulge in the jet stream will be responsible for ushering in waves of persistently warmer conditions across the nation in addition to mainly dry weather. As a result, most locations will notice a peak in temperatures into midweek with a gradual decline from late week into the upcoming weekend.

A period of relief from the persistent chill

Following a rather chilly start to the year with temperature departures ranging several degrees below the historical average across the Northern and Central states, the period of warmer weather will be openly welcomed by many.

"For some locations in the northern half of the country, it hasn't been above freezing for at least a week, if not two weeks. This notable warm up will finally bring many spots well above the 32-degree mark for an extended period of time," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman.

Most locations this upcoming week will observe high temperatures between 10-15 degrees F above the historical average for late February, closer in comparison to typical late-March or early April values.

Dramatic differences from late week values

As the core of the cold set in across the central United States late last week, numerous cities observed early morning temperatures several degrees below zero, even reaching lower than negative 30 degrees across portions of Nebraska, the Dakotas and Montana.

By later this weekend into early week, temperatures will be climbing across the Plains and interior Northeast. High temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to range in the 60s F, a huge temperature difference on the order of 70-90 degrees compared to last week's values.

Across the East, the warmup will not be as pronounced as it will be in the Plains, but appreciated nonetheless. The chances for highs to range in the 40s and 50s F across the mid-Atlantic states will help melt any lingering snow piles or ice-covered surfaces.

"In much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the warmup really begins in earnest on Monday and peaks from Tuesday to Wednesday before a cool front trims temperatures back for Thursday and Friday," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Pydynowski added that afternoon highs could approach the mid-50s F from Tuesday to Wednesday in New York City. A high in the lower to middle 50s at Central Park would be the highest temperature reading there since a high of 58 F back on Dec. 30, 2024, so it could be the highest temperature in New York City in nearly two months!

"However, along the Eastern Seaboard, the farther north one travels, the less impressive the warmup will be. The chilly air mass will hold its ground across much of New England, with Boston likely not getting out of the 40s for afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday," noted Pydynowski.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

In the Southeast, the cooler weather will take it's time departing the region as the week kicks off, forecasters highlight. Cities like Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee, will slowly climb out of the 50s and 60s F into Monday before slightly warmer values arrive into midweek.

Through the end of the month into the start of March, forecasters warn that temperatures can fluctuate back and forth between bursts of pleasant, springlike values and cold intrusions, as is typical during the transition periods between seasons.

The official first day of meteorological spring is only a week away on March 1, while the spring equinox falls a few weeks later on March 20. While temperatures early this week may only bring a taste of what is to come over the upcoming weeks and months, it has been long awaited by many cold-weary residents across the nation.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.