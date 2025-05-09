Southern California experiences hottest weather of year so far

On Saturday, a brief taste of summer sent temperatures soaring to the highest levels yet this year in Southern California.

Downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding areas of Southern California will continue to experience a taste of late summer instead of late spring this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say.

The same pattern responsible for bringing a surge of summerlike weather to the North Central states will also boost temperatures across California but for a shorter period of time. Highs will be 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages through Sunday.

Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles peaked at 100 F late Saturday, smashing the previous daily record of 95 degrees set in 1934. This marked L.A.'s 100-degree day of the year. The mean first 100-degree day for the City of Angels is July 31, which is well ahead of climatology. The average first 90-degree day is May 9.

Burbank, California, also eclipsed the century mark at the start of the weekend with a high temperature of 101, breaking the daily record of 95 set in 1981. Palm Springs, California, a typical hot spot with a historical average high in the lower 90s at this time of the year, fell just short of the 110 mark.

Even though temperatures will trend downward a bit on Mother's Day, they will still be 10-20 degrees above average with no significant marine influence. That means more sunshine and warmth for the beaches.

"It will definitely feel summerlike," AccuWeather Meteorologist Gwen Fieweger said, adding that anyone participating in outdoor activities will need to take precautions to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Those looking to beat the heat may want to head to the coast, a very slight sea breeze will keep temperatures lower than areas farther inland, Fieweger noted.

The sizzling conditions will extend northward into California's Central Valley, with Fresno also getting a taste of near-record high temperatures on Saturday.

The cooling trend on Sunday will gain momentum and intensity by early next week.

"Starting Monday, a more notable cooldown will take place," Fieweger said. Temperatures throughout Central and Southern California will return to levels more typical of the middle of May, then drop more by Tuesday to readings 5-10 degrees below the historical average.

A typical high for downtown L.A. during the middle of May is about 75 degrees.

