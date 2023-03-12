Southeast facing freeze threat as cold air plunges southward

Much of the country is no stranger to big swings in the weather this time of year with warm springlike weather often being followed by a more wintry pattern during the month of March. This will once again be the case in the Southeast early this week, with wintry weather making a quick return in the wake of warm weather, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The change will be especially sudden in the wake of Sunday's weather, which resulted in a cluster of strong thunderstorms sweeping across much of the Southeast. Some storms turned severe as well, with damaging wind and large hail reports stretching from the Mississippi River to the Florida Panhandle.

To start the traditional workweek, however, the storm system responsible for this severe weather will bring about a rapid change in the weather pattern. As the zone of low pressure slides northward and develops into a powerful nor'easter, winds will quickly shift toward a northerly direction across much of the country. This will bring in enough cold air for a major snowstorm in the Northeast, but also send temperatures crashing farther south from Monday through Wednesday.

In Atlanta, where high temperatures have been in the 60s and 70s every day so far this month, many will find the changes to be especially sudden. A low of 33 F is forecast for Monday night, with the mercury plunging to the freezing mark the night after. In some of the chillier northern suburbs such as Kennesaw and Lawrenceville, Georgia, lows in the 20s F cannot be ruled out Tuesday night.

Chilly weather may even make it into places one would least expect, such as Florida. In Tallahassee, where temperatures have been over 11 degrees Fahrenheit above average so far this month, temperatures are set to plunge into the mid-30s F Wednesday night. Similarly, cold air will be in place in Jacksonville, with a low of 36 F forecast. Average low temperatures for the city are around 50 degrees F this time of year.

Farther north, temperatures are set to be even lower. After dropping to around freezing Monday night, a low in the upper 20s F is forecast for Charlotte, with three straight nights below freezing in Richmond, Virginia. Downtown Washington, D.C., may struggle to reach the 20s F due to the urban heat island effect, though many of the city's western and northern suburbs are likely to drop into the middle or upper 20s F Tuesday night.

While subfreezing temperatures are certainly not unheard of in March, it will be a stark contrast to recent warm weather for parts of the Southeast. Those in spots where subfreezing temperatures are forecast will want to bring pets, as well as any sensitive outdoor plants, indoors to avoid the cold air.

As is typically the case with any warm or cold weather in March, this pattern is not likely to last long. By late this week, a northward shift in the jet stream is likely to bring a quick warmup across the Southeast, a sure sign that spring is not far away.

