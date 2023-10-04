Snow to record heat, wild weather swings to jolt West

Afternoon temperatures could reach record levels this week in the West, a stark reversal from the recent cool weather.

Copied

A warming offshore flow will make it feel like a second summer across the western U.S. late this week.

Record-high temperatures are in store for the West late this week. The hot weather will be more typical of summer and a notable change from the recent cold spell, which brought the first snow of the season for many residents in the Rockies, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

As the jet stream continues to nudge northward into western Canada over the coming days, an amplified ridge of high pressure will gain influence over the Western states into this weekend, ushering much warmer air in the Pacific Northwest, California, Arizona and the Rocky Mountain states.

Snow fell in Utah’s mountains on Oct. 2, as ski resorts across the state geared up for the beginning of the season starting in November.

"Temperatures will run well above historical averages from Wednesday through the weekend over much of the region thanks to a large area of high pressure aloft that is sitting over the eastern Pacific," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr.

Daily records could be at risk

A large portion of the West will observe high temperatures trending between 5 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit above early-October historical averages. A few daily record highs will be at risk later in the week for locations such as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle and Quillayute, Washington.

On Saturday, high temperatures in Portland are forecast to climb to 80 F, just a few degrees shy of the daily record temperature of 83 F set back in 2014. The warmth moving in over the upcoming days will be a noticeable difference compared to the 60-degree conditions observed at the start of the week.

In Seattle, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s by the start of the weekend and can challenge the daily record on Saturday as well. The Emerald City's standing daily record on Saturday is 77 F set just last year.

Quillayute, Washington, will be another location that could end the weekend with a new daily record, with the max temperature on Saturday in the mid-70s expected to be very close to the long-standing record of 75 F set back in 1976.

Even overnight temperatures will remain relatively warm for this time of year across the West Coast. Numerous locations from California to Washington will be challenging the record-high minimum temperatures from late in the week into the weekend.

"Thursday is likely the warmest day along the coast before sea breezes are able to pick up and bring some cooling for the end of the week," said Zehr. "Over the interior, the heat will continue into at least Saturday. Any cooling on Sunday will be minor."

An enhanced offshore flow along the West Coast

Forecasters warn that the uptick in temperature combined with largely dry conditions could spell trouble for ongoing wildfires in the West. However, another factor could add even more to the elevated fire risk: wind.

"Offshore flow associated with the clockwise circulation around the center of high pressure will bring warming not just over inland areas but also all the way to the beaches," noted Zehr.

Most of active wildfires across California are currently burning across northwestern counties of Northern California, although additional incidents are ongoing across the state, including one near Yosemite National Park and another in Sequoia National Park.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 11 active fires across Oregon and two located across Olympic National Park in Washington.

"Gusty north to northeast winds won't be strong enough to cause many problems across Southern California into Thursday but may have minor impacts in very localized areas. The strongest winds with this offshore flow will be Wednesday over the higher terrain north of San Francisco Bay. Gusts in the mountains there will be 50-55 mph," stated Zehr.

First Santa Ana event of the season

In Los Angeles, low-end Santa Ana winds began to pick up during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Forecasters say that this case marks the season's first Santa Ana wind event, and windy conditions are expected to return to the area each morning through the end of the week.

Wind advisories were issued across the Los Angeles region on Wednesday, warning of gusty winds that could cause travel disruptions, particularly for high-profile vehicles, into the afternoon hours.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

By the end of the weekend into early next week, cooler air will spill back into the West as the ridge of high pressure breaks down across the region. Conditions from California to Washington are expected to drop back closer to historical averages for much of next week.

Wet weather will return to the region late Sunday into Monday as a cold front is expected to plunge into the Northwest. By the middle of next week, this feature can spread pockets of steady rain along the coast and chances for high-elevation snowflakes over the northern Rocky Mountains.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.