Slow improvement follows massive weekend rainstorm in Midwest, Northeast

Improvement following a major rainstorm in the Midwest and Northeast will be strewn with clouds, showers and chilly air, and there's signs of a storm for the Atlantic coast next weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Copied

Umbrellas will come in handy across the Northeast into Sunday — the sixth weekend in a row with wet weather across the region.

A storm responsible for producing rain from the foothills of the northern Rockies to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts will move out to sea into Monday. But AccuWeather meteorologists say improvement will be slow after the steady rain departs and forecasters already have their eyes on a storm for the East Coast next weekend.

Cross-country storm has had a history of heavy rain, severe weather

The storm deposited 6-10 inches of rain on parts of Nebraska and South Dakota into Friday night.

The same storm system had its moments for severe weather as well over parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. Storm spotter and radar debris signatures indicated that five tornadoes had occurred in south-central Nebraska on Thursday.

The rain has generally been welcomed over the north-central United States, where many locations have struggled with moderate to extreme drought conditions in recent weeks and months. The lack of rain for so long has many streams and rivers running extremely low. Barge operations on the Mississippi River have been significantly reduced due to the narrowing and swallowing of the navigation channel.

While some runoff from the rainstorm will eventually work into the Missouri, upper Mississippi and Ohio rivers, any bump in water levels may only be slight and brief in the coming weeks.

On Friday afternoon, there were no official tornado touchdowns, but multiple funnel clouds were observed by spotters in Iowa.

Enough rain to spoil outdoor plans, slow travel

While much less rain will fall over portions of the Midwest and Northeast, enough will occur to drench outdoor plans and ballgames on Saturday and Saturday night. Motorists traveling the 700-mile stretch from just south of Chicago to the George Washington Bridge in New York City along Interstate 80 will encounter wet conditions with ponding and poor visibility into Sunday morning.

A general 1-2 inches of rain will fall from the lower Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic coast into Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms are not likely to be widespread. However, some of the thunderstorm activity will become heavy and gusty from parts of the eastern Carolinas to the Chesapeake and Delaware Bay regions for a time into Saturday night.

A wedge of dry air on the northern edge of the storm that AccuWeather meteorologists had mentioned will continue to be a factor and will keep steady rain away from much of upstate New York and New England.

Look, feel of November follows the storm

As the storm moves out to sea and an associated dip in the jet stream takes up residence in the eastern third of the nation, a pattern more fitting for the middle of November will take hold for a couple of days.

A regime of clouds and showers with brisk and chilly conditions will sprawl from much of the Midwest to much of the Northeast into Monday.

Daytime highs in Midwest cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland will be in the 50s through Monday, compared to historical averages in the 60s. In the coastal Northeast, highs will be within a few degrees of 60 from Boston to New York City and Washington, D.C., from Sunday to Tuesday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Cloud cover and/or an active breeze at night will prevent temperatures from dipping to frosty levels in most areas. But, factoring in the breeze, both daytime and nighttime temperatures will feel 5-15 degrees lower than the actual temperature.

The same pattern will send a record-challenging chill into Florida and may trigger the first snowflakes of the season over the highest terrain of the southern Appalachians.

Improvement to expand from west to east from Tuesday to Thursday

"High pressure will build over the East Coast by the middle of the week, ushering in a brief stretch of dry conditions," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. "Sunshine can expand across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys by Wednesday as calmer conditions take over."

From Wednesday to Thursday, a zone of low pressure may dive southward from central Canada and bring the return of damp, chilly weather to parts of New England and the mid-Atlantic region after some drier weather on Tuesday, Glenny added.

It is possible that the effects of this storm system may be reduced and limited to a zone of clouds and only spotty showers.

Is yet another weekend storm on deck?

Rainfall totals continue to be gathered with the current storm in the East. But, with the current storm, it has rained every weekend in New York City after the dry Labor Day holiday. A storm next weekend would make it seven in a row. New York City has received 14.76 inches of rain from Sept. 8 through Oct. 13, which is nearly three times that of the historical average. Much of that rain has fallen on the weekends.

AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking energy associated with the former Super Typhoon Bolaven. As this system, as a tropical wind and rainstorm, curves northward and toward Alaska in the coming days, it will cause the jet stream to buckle a second time and in such a way as to conjure up stormy conditions in the eastern third of the nation during the weekend of Oct. 21-22. This typhoon recurve teleconnection, as it is called, has been well-known by AccuWeather meteorologists for decades.

While moisture will likely gather as a storm forms along the East Coast next weekend, the timing, track and extent of that storm with its rain and wind may not be fully known until several days beforehand.

"This storm will have the potential to spread gusty winds and heavy rainfall along the coast as it churns northward next weekend," Glenny said.

It is possible that the same dip in the jet stream likely to spawn a coastal storm may work to keep a budding tropical system over the Atlantic that could evolve into a hurricane well away from the United States next weekend. However, that system could pass close enough to be a threat to the northeastern Caribbean.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.