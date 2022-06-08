Dangerous heat wave to keep temperatures near 100 or higher in Texas
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 8, 2022 12:54 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 8, 2022 12:58 PM EDT
June is off to a sizzling start across much of Texas, and Mother Nature still has a few more unfortunate tricks up her sleeve. AccuWeather forecasters say the stifling heat that has been a staple for much of the state since the beginning of June is set to stick around for several more days due in part to an atmospheric traffic jam.
The overall weather pattern has been largely stuck in place for more than a week, which has allowed heat to build across the south-central United States and rounds of severe weather to target the Plains.
Unrelenting heat has already sent daily high temperatures soaring anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for cities like San Antonio and Abilene, Texas, since June 1.
"San Antonio has been sweltering in record heat for many consecutive days, with new records officially established from this past Sunday to Tuesday, including back-to-back readings of 104 F on Monday and Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
With no relief in the immediate future, residents will need to prepare for prolonged heat to continue into the middle of next week.
"In San Antonio, more record heat for the upcoming weekend and early next week will make this first half of June one of the hottest in recent memory," Deger added.
Unlike at the start of the month, when the bulk of the worst heat was confined to central Texas, record-challenging heat will be able to reach a much larger swath of the state through early next week.
Cities like Abilene, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, typically record high temperatures around 90 F in early June but are all forecast to climb above 100 F through midweek. Daily high-temperature records will be in jeopardy for multiple days in a row.
Even the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which has largely missed out on sweltering conditions, will get into sizzling heat later this week as temperatures climb several degrees higher each day through at least Friday. By Friday, AccuWeather forecasters say Dallas, a city that typically tops out at 90 in early June, is set to hit an important temperature benchmark.
The high temperature Thursday is Dallas is forecast to climb into the upper 90s, but by Friday the city is forecast to hit 100 F. This will be the first time Dallas tops out in the triple digits this year.
The average date of the first 100-degree day in Dallas is July 1, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
While Dallas may end up being ahead of schedule this year, it will still be well shy of the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded. The earliest ever 100-degree day occurred on March 9, 1911, according to the National Weather Service.
Even before the air temperature flirts with triple digits, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will top out in the low 100s during the peak of the afternoon heat on both Wednesday and Thursday in Dallas.
As the heat wave builds across Texas, so too will the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Forecasters say residents in the affected areas should take care to remain well-hydrated and limit time spent outdoors during the hottest part of the day if possible.
The heat is already causing significant health impacts for some in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex. On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Healthcare in Fort Worth reported six heat-related 911 calls were received on Tuesday. At least three people required hospitalization, according to the company.
While Texans are not strangers to the heat, prolonged bouts of abnormal warmth can become hazardous, especially to vulnerable populations. Children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning are typically at the highest risk when temperatures soar.
In addition to hotter daytime conditions, the nighttime cooldowns will be limited in impact. With less of a chance to cool down at night, energy usage will continue to be high across the affected regions as residents attempt to stay cool.
Nearly 80 percent of Texas continues to experience at least moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. A remarkable 18 percent of the state is currently in the midst of an exceptional drought, which is the highest drought category possible.
Very dry conditions at the surface give the atmosphere the ability to warm up faster and more intensely than it would normally. Without water to evaporate, solar radiation is able to heat the dry ground directly and send temperatures at the surface skyrocketing.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo