Rainstorm to drench, slow travel on East Coast of US prior to Easter

A storm will spring up along the Atlantic coast from Thursday to Friday and produce a narrow swath of drenching rain, which may slow travel and hinder outdoor activities.

A container ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse into the river, along with several vehicles on the bridge.

A front will slow down along the Atlantic Seaboard long enough to sync up with a storm from the southern United States to run northward from Thursday to Friday. AccuWeather meteorologists say how far inland the rain extends will depend on the storm's track.

The cool front that is hooked up to the same storm that dumped heavy snow on the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest at the start of the week will grind toward the East Coast at midweek. Enough moisture will remain with the front to produce clouds and showers from New England to Virginia, with locally severe thunderstorms from the Carolinas to northern Florida.

Typically, that would be the end of the story and within a few hours the rain would move offshore and clearing would commence. However, in this case the front will slow down and stall. As this occurs, a disturbance will move northward along the front, resulting in bouts of heavier rain.

"How strong that storm becomes as it moves northward will determine the western extent of the drenching rain," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

A stronger storm would move more slowly and track farther to the west, but if it stays weak, it will be faster-moving with the heaviest rain staying farther east.

"At this time, the back edge of the heaviest rain will end up close to Interstate 95 from the mid-Atlantic to New England," Dombek said. "This puts many of the major cities, including Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, on the edge of the heavy rain, versus lesser showers."

Low clouds and rain may lead to airline delays at the coastal hubs in the Northeast.

Enough rain may fall to lead to another round of flooding in poor drainage areas, including some city streets, as well as the formation of large puddles on some highways.

The rain, breezes and choppy water generated by the storm may hamper search and rescue efforts following the ship collision and collapse of the Frances Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore from early Tuesday morning.

"Many of the beach communities from Maryland to New Jersey, Long Island, New York; and Massachusetts will be in for a thorough soaking," Dombek added.

Heavy rain and the risk of localized flooding will also affect eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

The storm may work to keep tides elevated along the Atlantic coast until winds flip around to the west and northwest at the end of the week. Tides have been running high due to the proximity of the recent full moon.

