Weather to play critical role in aftermath of Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster in Baltimore

A container ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below, along with vehicles that were on the bridge.

Catastrophe struck the Baltimore area early Tuesday morning after a massive ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the 1.6-mile, four-lane bridge to crumble into the Patapsco River. Two people have been pulled from the water, but several people remain missing after vehicles on the bridge fell into the river.

The weather will play a crucial role in the immediate response to the disaster, as well as the short-term aftermath.

Ship crashes into Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore

The tragic events unfolded around 1:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, with video capturing the moment the ship slammed into the bridge.

"Early morning water temperatures were in the upper 40s Fahrenheit in the Chesapeake Bay at Baltimore," AccuWeather Meteorologist and Social Media Producer Jesse Ferrell said. Winds were also light, with air temperatures in the mid-30s.

"The water temperature is so vital for rescuers right now, the folks who have to go into the water and the people who are searching around the debris," AccuWeather Senior Television Broadcaster Kristina Shalhoup added.

In a press conference, James Wallace, chief of Baltimore’s fire department, said “at least seven” vehicles fell into the water. The tide is adding a challenge for rescue efforts, Wallace added.

“The conditions are difficult,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski told CNN. “We’re talking about a deep channel port. It’s 40, 50 feet of water, strong currents. The weather is windy, the water is cold."

Low tide is predicted to occur around mid-afternoon on Tuesday, followed by high tide early Tuesday night. Following a full moon earlier in the week, high tide could be slightly higher than if the moon was in its first quarter or third quarter phase.

Dry conditions will be favorable for search and rescue efforts, including the use of helicopters and boats. However, the weather could become more problematic on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are going to be bringing in more active winds and some shower activity as we head into tomorrow," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said on Tuesday morning.

A steadier rain is in the forecast for the Baltimore area Wednesday night into Thursday with breezy conditions.

While dry weather is expected to return by the end of the week, an uptick in winds on Friday could make work more challenging. Breezy conditions can result in more chop on the water, making it more challenging to navigate the waterway amid the wreckage of the bridge.

Calmer weather is in the forecast for the Baltimore area over the weekend with lighter winds and afternoon temperatures Saturday and Sunday reaching the 60s.

