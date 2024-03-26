Severe storms to rumble, rattle southern US through midweek

As storms roll across the southern United States through midweek, some communities will be hit with damaging wind gusts and flash flooding.

From heavy snow in the Dakotas to gusty storms in Alabama, a wide array of both wintry and springlike weather made a mess across the central U.S. on March 25.

While the risk of severe weather in the Midwest will diminish quickly around sunset Tuesday, the likelihood of thunderstorms posing danger and risk of property damage will continue in parts of the southern United States into Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Some storms will pack a punch as a cool front pushes eastward across the South.

"The main threats into Tuesday night along a portion of the upper Gulf Coast to as far north as central Alabama and west-central Georgia will be from strong wind gusts and flash flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Most of the storms through Tuesday night may fall below severe criteria. But, it is possible that a couple of the strongest storms could set off a brief tornado or waterspout (near the Gulf Coast).

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather will shift farther to the east across northern Florida and northward along the Atlantic coast into the southeastern parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

"Like Tuesday night, the main threats from Wednesday to Wednesday night will be from strong wind gusts and flash flooding," Bauer said. "A small number of the strongest storms may produce a brief tornado or waterspout."

Some of the major cities at risk for severe weather Wednesday include Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Those spending time outdoors are urged to keep alert for changing weather conditions. Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Part of the same system will help spawn a slug of heavy rain from South Carolina to eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the immediate mid-Atlantic coast to southeastern New England from Wednesday night to Thursday night. Some of the rain may come back westward to Interstate 95 in the Northeast, perhaps near the Baltimore area, where officials and crews assess the Key Bridge collision and collapse.

In the wake of the front at midweek, tranquil conditions are in store for the lower Mississippi Valley with sunshine and lower humidity levels and chilly conditions at night.

Farther to the west, a new zone of severe thunderstorms may kick off in parts of central Texas late Wednesday to Wednesday night.

The main risk from the Texas storms will be large hail and strong wind gusts in the zone from near San Antonio to close to Dallas.

