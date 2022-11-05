Rain or shine? What weather should you prep to see at the polls

Americans are set to flood to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots, but some voters may need the battle the elements to get there.

People wait in a line to vote in Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP Photo

As voters head to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections, AccuWeather meteorologists say some voters may have to battle the elements to cast their ballot.

A few trouble spots are expected across the country for 2022's Election Day, but the most widespread weather impact on voters will be across the western U.S., where a major storm will be continuing to push through the region.

Unsettled conditions are likely to begin late Sunday in the Northwest before the storm spreads rain and mountain snow southward and eastward into Tuesday into the Southwest and interior West.

"In these normally dry locations, voters should be prepared with rain gear when heading out or stopping at their poll places on their way to or from work, to help them stay dry in any outdoor lines," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. Motorists should also anticipate longer-than-normal travel time to the polls due to the wet weather.

Compared to earlier in the week, Oregon will be drier on Tuesday, with just a few lingering rain and snow showers across parts of the state. The more drenching conditions will instead be across parts of California, from the San Francisco Bay area to Los Angeles and San Diego.

It is possible that Los Angeles could receive an entire month's worth of rain from the storm on Tuesday. The average rainfall for Los Angeles in November is 0.80 of an inch. The region desperately needs a surplus year in terms of rainfall, to help alleviate the prolonged drought.

Periods of rain are also expected in Las Vegas on Tuesday, one of the major voting locations of the close races across the state of Nevada.

In the Sierra Mountains and into Nevada and Utah, periods of snow is expected, with feet of snow expected in the highest mountain passes in the Sierras. The mountains to the east of Salt Lake City can also anticipate some snow, while the city should be warm enough for just rain until after the polls close.

A separate storm may allow for a few showers to dot portions of the northern Plains, including in cities like Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis. Any shower activity should be rather brief and not much of a hinderance to voters.

In much of the eastern and southern U.S., the weather for many will be tranquil following the dangerous severe weather across Texas and Oklahoma Friday night. Dry and warm conditions are forecast across much of the South for cities like Dallas and Houston to Nashville, Tennessee. Sunshine and above-normal temperatures are also forecast for most of Georgia, including the capital of Atlanta, a state where races are likely to be close.

The exception to the dry forecast will be along the Georgia Atlantic coast, and down into parts of Florida, where it could be windy with some wet conditions. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that these areas could be impacted by a possible tropical system by the middle of the week.

"A washout is not expected with the wet weather along the Southeast Coast on Election day, so voters can utilize AccuWeather's MinuteCast® tool to find a dry window to head to the polls," explained Roys.

While dry weather is expected farther north, a noticeable change is coming in time for Election Day.

Over the weekend, temperatures across the Northeast, are expected to soar as much as 10-20 F degrees above normal for early November. Afternoon high temperatures will be reaching the middle 70s in cities like New York and Boston, temperatures more akin to late September. However, a front sweeping through the region will bring much cooler air into the area in time for Election Day.

"After very mild conditions into Monday, cooler conditions with widespread temperatures in the 50s are expected on Tuesday," said Roys.

Despite the drastic change in just one day, high temperatures in the 50s are normal for the region in early November, including in Pennsylvania where the close governor race has received national attention. Early voters lining up outside poll locations in cities like Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Philadelphia can expect temperatures in the upper 30s or lower 40s first thing in the morning; but by the afternoon, highs in the middle 50s in Pittsburgh to the lower 60s in Philadelphia can be expected.

Despite the sunshine expected for most of the region, breezy conditions across New England could make it feel even cooler than the actual thermometer reading. AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures in cities from Buffalo, New York, to Burlington, Vermont, and Boston could all be in the 40s for much of the day.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.