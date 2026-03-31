Pre-Easter forecast: Warmth in East, Western states cool ahead of another flip

Shuffling weather conditions will allow more consistent warmth in the East, while the Western states get a break from extreme heat prior to Easter. Weather trends are likely to reverse a bit over the weekend.

Copied

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected in the central U.S. over the next few days. Bernie Rayno breaks down when and where rain and storms could occur.

Cooler air that pushed into the western United States Monday will build this week while warmth expands in the East. The pattern is forecast to briefly flip again over Easter weekend, but warmth will resurge in the Southeast.

Western states cool down following record heat

Showers will spread across the Western states, with a round or two of mountain snow from the Northwest to Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. The last time there was any measurable snow in Aspen, Colorado, was on March 5 and 6 from a storm that dropped nearly 8.5 inches.

After nearly two weeks of highs well into the 90s, or about 20 degrees above average, temperatures in Las Vegas topped out in the 80s Monday, and highs are forecast to be in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Warmth to bring wet weather for some in central, eastern US

In the East, the warming trend will include showers and pockets of steady rain. It will not rain everywhere every day; however, much of the central and southern Atlantic coast will stay mostly dry.

Temperatures in New York City have swung widely over the past couple of weeks. Highs have ranged from the upper 30s to mid-40s, which is 10-15 degrees below the historical average, to the 60s and mid-70s, or 10-15 degrees above average.

The pattern leading into Easter will bring several warm days—a rarity in New York City over the past couple of months. From Monday through Wednesday, the metro area experienced three days in a row with highs in the 70s to the lower 80s. Temperatures will dip sharply on Thursday, courtesy of a backdoor cool front, which is a common occurrence in the springtime in the New York City area.

The pattern flip will also bring wetter conditions to much of the country, compared to last week. In the Central states, the shift will bring multiple rounds of showers, daily severe weather and snow and ice across the northern tier.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Big changes coming on Easter weekend

A band of drenching downpours and thunderstorms is forecast to move from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast on Easter Sunday.

The rain will signal an advancing push of cooler air, ending the recent warming trend across much of the eastern third of the nation. After record-challenging highs in the 80s from Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh, temperatures may struggle to reach the 50s on Easter Sunday.

In the Western states, warmer air will build over the weekend. After highs near 70 in downtown Los Angeles through Thursday, temperatures will return to the 80s.

Phoenix will likely experience highs in the 90s once again this weekend with a chance of approaching the record high of 98 on Easter Sunday. In Seattle, highs will be in the 50s much of this week but are forecast to trend upward into the 60s this weekend.

While the wetter pattern may disrupt outdoor plans for tens of millions and lead to localized flooding, the rain and mountain snow will help ease spring wildfire concerns.

More warmth is coming to the Southeast states for 2nd week of April

Factoring in the warmth this week and resurging warmth for the second week of April, "Probably 12 of the first 15 days of April will bring temperatures well above the historical average for the interior Southeast, mid-Atlantic and central Gulf Coast states," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Cool ocean breezes may hold back temperatures along parts of the southern Atlantic coast on some days.

"The warm wedge will be the result of an atmospheric traffic jam that develops from the Atlantic to the Gulf Coast," Pastelok explained. "Then, as a large storm forms over central and eastern Canada around the 15th of the month, much cooler air will likely sweep in."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.