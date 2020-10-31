'Catastrophic' Zeta leaves several states in ruins after lightning-quick rampage

The fastest-moving tropical storm on record tore a path of destruction from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas, leaving millions in the dark and a storm-weary state begging for a break.

Get ready for more tropical activity, forecasters say

Zeta set a slew of records as it churned across the Gulf and pummeled a large swath of the U.S. -- and another developing tropical system could add to the long list of 2020 Atlantic records.

'Iguanas spring back to life' was just one of 2020’s spooky weather headlines

We can all agree that 2020 has been a year like no other -- and the weather that occurred was no exception. Take a look at some downright spooky weather-related happenings.