Return of wet and chilly weather in store for the Northwest as the calendar flips to November
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Oct. 31, 2020 12:56 PM
Loveland Ski Area’s trail maintenance team was out on runs in Snowcats pushing snow around on Oct. 29. The resort says it hopes to open in the coming weeks.
After a relatively quiet weather pattern across the Northwest to round out the month of October this weekend, we may not have to progress too far into November to see a major change in the weather pattern. As the weather pattern begins to take a dive into the latter half of next week, residents may once again deal with cold and snowy conditions once again.
It has been a story of feast or famine across the Northwest in terms of precipitation so far this fall, with many cities along the Interstate 5 corridor falling short of their monthly precipitation averages. Meanwhile across the interior, it has been vastly different, as heavy snow yielded well-above-average precipitation totals courtesy of the major winterlike storm early this past week.
As the weather pattern begins to turn unsettled into midweek next week, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting beneficial rain and snow to encompass a majority of the northwestern United States.
But first, places like Medford and Portland, Oregon, Seattle and even Great Falls, Montana, can expect comfortably mild conditions, with afternoon highs climbing into the 60s and 70s to end the weekend and to start out the first week of November.
All good things must come to an end, however, as the first of many disturbances begins to target the Pacific Northwest on election Tuesday.
While areas east of the Cascade Mountains will observe relatively quiet conditions as residents head out to hit the polls during the day on Tuesday, the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington and northern Oregon will see the arrival of wet conditions. For those planning on heading out around Seattle on Tuesday, it may be best to plan on packing an umbrella and rain boots to stay dry.
As previously mentioned, this corner of the country has observed a rather dry stretch of weather this fall so far, especially for places south of Portland, where extreme drought is ongoing. Although the largely dry weather will be favorable for most voters in Oregon, it will not bode well for the continued drought conditions.
Hopes should not be dashed, however, as the round of wet weather on Tuesday will just be the first of multiple waves of moisture that will track into the Northwest. Through the end of the week, a persistent dip in the jet stream winds will allow for the general storm track to take aim at the region.
Wednesday and Thursday may end up very similar in terms of rain and snowfall coverage across the Pacific Northwest. One differing aspect of the forecast is that a few rain and snow showers will begin to expand east of the Cascades in Washington, northern Idaho and Montana.
Although some snow is in the forecast across the Cascades over the coming week, snow levels will largely remain above pass levels through at least Wednesday. As colder air filters in during the latter half of the week, however, snow levels will likely drop down to pass levels in Washington and Oregon.
As the series of unsettled weather continues into the day on Thursday, the threat for difficult travel conditions across mountain passes and in the high terrain will begin to increase. And for those still considering getting that season pass for area ski resorts, the upcoming forecast by late week into the weekend may persuade some to shell out the cash for a season pass.
Progressing into late week and next weekend, confidence continues to increase in the chance for a widespread valley rain and mountain snow event across the Northwest. Depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm system, wildfire-weary California may even see their first appreciable rain and snow event of the season.
The seasonably mild conditions that will encompass the region early week will become a distant memory as well, as winterlike temperatures may become the new norm by next weekend.
Relief may be in sight for the drought-stricken areas of southern Oregon and northern California late week into the weekend as well, hopefully helping to diminish wildfire threats going through the remainder of the season. Although it will take more than one potent storm to eradicate drought conditions across this region, this may only be the start of a more active weather pattern expected to set up as we progress towards the winter season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Return of wet and chilly weather in store for the Northwest as the calendar flips to November
By Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Oct. 31, 2020 12:56 PM
Loveland Ski Area’s trail maintenance team was out on runs in Snowcats pushing snow around on Oct. 29. The resort says it hopes to open in the coming weeks.
After a relatively quiet weather pattern across the Northwest to round out the month of October this weekend, we may not have to progress too far into November to see a major change in the weather pattern. As the weather pattern begins to take a dive into the latter half of next week, residents may once again deal with cold and snowy conditions once again.
It has been a story of feast or famine across the Northwest in terms of precipitation so far this fall, with many cities along the Interstate 5 corridor falling short of their monthly precipitation averages. Meanwhile across the interior, it has been vastly different, as heavy snow yielded well-above-average precipitation totals courtesy of the major winterlike storm early this past week.
As the weather pattern begins to turn unsettled into midweek next week, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting beneficial rain and snow to encompass a majority of the northwestern United States.
But first, places like Medford and Portland, Oregon, Seattle and even Great Falls, Montana, can expect comfortably mild conditions, with afternoon highs climbing into the 60s and 70s to end the weekend and to start out the first week of November.
All good things must come to an end, however, as the first of many disturbances begins to target the Pacific Northwest on election Tuesday.
While areas east of the Cascade Mountains will observe relatively quiet conditions as residents head out to hit the polls during the day on Tuesday, the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington and northern Oregon will see the arrival of wet conditions. For those planning on heading out around Seattle on Tuesday, it may be best to plan on packing an umbrella and rain boots to stay dry.
As previously mentioned, this corner of the country has observed a rather dry stretch of weather this fall so far, especially for places south of Portland, where extreme drought is ongoing. Although the largely dry weather will be favorable for most voters in Oregon, it will not bode well for the continued drought conditions.
Hopes should not be dashed, however, as the round of wet weather on Tuesday will just be the first of multiple waves of moisture that will track into the Northwest. Through the end of the week, a persistent dip in the jet stream winds will allow for the general storm track to take aim at the region.
Wednesday and Thursday may end up very similar in terms of rain and snowfall coverage across the Pacific Northwest. One differing aspect of the forecast is that a few rain and snow showers will begin to expand east of the Cascades in Washington, northern Idaho and Montana.
Although some snow is in the forecast across the Cascades over the coming week, snow levels will largely remain above pass levels through at least Wednesday. As colder air filters in during the latter half of the week, however, snow levels will likely drop down to pass levels in Washington and Oregon.
As the series of unsettled weather continues into the day on Thursday, the threat for difficult travel conditions across mountain passes and in the high terrain will begin to increase. And for those still considering getting that season pass for area ski resorts, the upcoming forecast by late week into the weekend may persuade some to shell out the cash for a season pass.
Related:
Progressing into late week and next weekend, confidence continues to increase in the chance for a widespread valley rain and mountain snow event across the Northwest. Depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm system, wildfire-weary California may even see their first appreciable rain and snow event of the season.
The seasonably mild conditions that will encompass the region early week will become a distant memory as well, as winterlike temperatures may become the new norm by next weekend.
Relief may be in sight for the drought-stricken areas of southern Oregon and northern California late week into the weekend as well, hopefully helping to diminish wildfire threats going through the remainder of the season. Although it will take more than one potent storm to eradicate drought conditions across this region, this may only be the start of a more active weather pattern expected to set up as we progress towards the winter season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo