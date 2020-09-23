The best weather-resistant outdoor furniture

Weather-resistant outdoor furniture is designed to last through all seasons, from the UV rays in the summer to being water-proof and rust-resistant in the colder seasons. Here are our favorites on sale now.

Top places to visit for fall scenery

Fall is one of the best times of the year to get out of your house and take a day trip to watch the leaves change.

AccuWeather School: Standing an egg on its end is about luck, not the equinox!

If you tried to stand an egg on its end on the first day of fall, feel free to try it again any day of the year since the equinox has nothing to do with this trick!