October or December? Unusual warmth to near record territory in Plains, Midwest

Temperatures will surge as much as 25 degrees above the historical average late this week in part of the central United States, but AccuWeather forecasters warn that that a dramatic change is on the horizon.

A widespread warmup will precede a major storm that will drench more than two dozen states from the Gulf of Mexico through the Great Lakes and into Canada. Some areas could even get a bit of snow.

Temperatures are forecast to soar across much of the central and eastern United States through late week making it feel more like autumn rather than winter, but AccuWeather meteorologists say people may still want to keep their winter coats within reach.

An area of high pressure combined with a northward bulge in the jet stream will usher in a warm spell from the northern Plains through the Midwest and eventually the Eastern Seaboard Thursday into Friday.

Across the northern Rockies and northern and central Plains, temperatures will surge 15-25 degrees above historical averages for early December. Cities including Denver and Rapid City, South Dakota, are forecast to reach the mid-60s Wednesday which is more typical of late October.

By Thursday, the warmth will mainly be focused across the Plains and Midwest. Temperatures across much of the region will soar to 10-20 degrees above historical averages into Friday.

Several locations including Grand Forks, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin; will come close to reaching record-breaking territory on Thursday. The temperature in Omaha, for example, is forecast to top out around the 60-degree mark on Thursday, which is a degree away from tying the daily record of 61 that was set back in 1918.

The warmup will be delayed, but not denied, in the East. The surge of warmth is expected to start on Friday and continue into the weekend in many East Coast states.

Multiple cities along the I-95 corridor including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City will have temperatures peak on Sunday with highs in the 60s, which is around 15 degrees above the historical average.

Those hoping to enjoy the mild conditions outside this weekend across the East will need to be cautious of wet and windy weather on Sunday as a large storm tracking into the Midwest and Great Lakes this weekend will spread steady rain, severe thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The unseasonable warmth won't last for long across the central and eastern U.S. as a drastic change in temperatures is expected this weekend into early next week.

A southward dip in the jet stream will usher in colder air from Canada across the Plains and Midwest, causing temperatures to drop 15-20 degrees from what was observed Thursday and Friday. The dip in the jet stream will reach the East early next week, bringing temperatures back down near historical averages for December.

