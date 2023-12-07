Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast

A strengthening storm system will bring severe thunderstorms that may trigger power outages and endanger lives and property from the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast this weekend.

Millions from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic coast face the threat of locally damaging storms from Friday through Sunday.

Thunderstorms will erupt this weekend as a strengthening storm system triggers severe weather that could threaten lives and property as early as Saturday afternoon over the Mississippi Valley, with the peak threat early Saturday night. However, AccuWeather meteorologists also warn that damaging storms are also likely along much of the Atlantic Seaboard on Sunday and Sunday night.

The first round of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms is likely during Friday night in parts of northeastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, western and central Arkansas, southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri. These storms will occur as a small, quick-moving disturbance moves northward over the Plains. The main threats from the storms on Friday night will be torrential downpours, strong wind gusts and hail.

The next round of thunderstorms will wait until Saturday afternoon and night and occur farther to the east over a much broader area that encompasses the middle and lower Mississippi Valley and much of the Ohio Valley.

Even though the air will be unusually warm and humid for December, it will take some time for clouds to erode and temperatures to rise high enough to help fuel the fledgling thunderstorms. During the period from the end of the day Saturday to the first part of Saturday night, there will be a moderate risk of storms turning severe with powerful wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes.

The tornadoes are most likely to form from thunderstorms that are separated from a larger cluster of showers and thunderstorms.

The darkness and terrain in the region will add to the danger as people may not be able to see a twister approaching their location. The terrain in the region is not as flat as it is over the Great Plains but hilly with many wooded locations. It is possible that some tornadoes that form may also be shrouded by low clouds and could occur during heavy rain.

Later Saturday night, as the storms push into the zone from Ohio to central Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama, southeastern Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, they will mostly pack a high wind and flash flood threat. At this point, the storms will take on more of a solid line of intense weather.

That line of heavy rain will align with a cold front and advance eastward across the central and southern Appalachians and northeastern Gulf coast on Sunday morning and midday before reaching the Eastern Seaboard Sunday afternoon and night. High winds will accompany and precede the rain. Not all locations may experience thunder and lightning as the storms grind eastward toward the sea.

Heavy rain, high winds and poor visibility will make for major travel disruptions in the major hubs of Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Ground stops and flight delays are likely.

Typically, severe weather peaks in the central United States and diminishes somewhat upon crossing the Appalachians and reaching the Atlantic coast. However, in this case, while the tornado threat may be brief and limited to parts of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys early Saturday night, the parent storm and cold front will gain strength from Saturday night to Monday as they move along. This is why there is a significant threat of high winds along the Eastern Seaboard, especially from Sunday night to Monday.

Wind gusts in some communities outside of thunderstorms and tornadoes may approach hurricane force. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 75 mph for Saturday afternoon through Monday morning events.

Some communities may be hit with damaging winds that can knock down trees, block roads, trigger power outages and cause property damage. Torrential rain for a few hours may also lead to street and highway flooding.

Some communities may be hit with damaging winds that can knock down trees, block roads, trigger power outages and cause property damage. Torrential rain for a few hours may also lead to street and highway flooding.