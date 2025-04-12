Northeast: Burst of warmth to be enjoyed early week, then springtime chill briefly returns

Residents across the Northeast will have to closely monitor temperatures from early to midweek, as the arrival of a new cold wave could potentially damage any early blooms and vegetation ahead of the Easter holiday.

As the second full week of April commences, residents in the Great Lakes region and mid-Atlantic states may be wondering when nicer weather will return to their area.

The topsy-turvy pattern typical of the spring months, featuring the winterlike chill balanced with the occasional pleasant day, has been cause for disappointment for some. AccuWeather forecasters note that while some in the Northeast will briefly cash in on some nicer weather, another cold wave will swiftly impact the region.

At the start of the new workweek, temperatures will follow an upward trend across portions of the Ohio Valley and Northeast. Widespread afternoon temperatures in the 60s are expected to expand from the major metros of Chicago and Detroit to New York City and Boston. Some locations may even climb upwards of 70 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the week.

“Following a rather cool and dreary week, Northeasterners will be thrilled with the forecast for the early part of the new week, when high pressure will bring a return of sunshine and a nice warming trend,” explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Temperatures on Monday will range between 5 to 15 degrees higher than the tail end of the weekend, reaching a few degrees above typical mid-April values.

The pattern that will usher in the warmer weather will also usher in wet conditions for some, forecasters warn.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive later Sunday night into Monday night from the Great Lakes to areas of New England, some of which can even be capable of turning severe. Locations particularly from southern Indiana and northern Kentucky into western Pennsylvania and West Virginia will face some risk of intense storms.

Hazards ranging from hailstones and localized damaging wind gusts to even an isolated spin-up can all be on the table from Monday afternoon to Monday evening. Any residents in this corridor, seeing the higher temperatures in the forecast and considering getting outside to tackle some spring yardwork, should stay weather-aware and be mindful of when storms can enter their area.

Behind this push of moisture, cooler conditions will follow, briefly bringing an end to the burst of warmth.

“Unfortunately, the nicer weather some will experience to start the week will prove to be fleeting, as another cold front will move through in time for midweek. This will knock temperatures back below historical averages in the run-up to Easter weekend,” added Deger.

From early to midweek, as the front passes through the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast coast, daytime temperatures will dip back into the 40s and 50s.

Some spots in the higher terrain are projected to have daytime highs in the 30s during this pattern flip. Overnight temperatures in the lower 30s can pose a risk for any outdoor vegetation and early blooms.

As the week progresses, many locations across the Northeast will observe temperatures returning to the 50s and 60s. A separate storm later in the week, into the start of the upcoming weekend, could produce wet conditions for some.

Depending on the exact path and speed of the storm, the weather for the upcoming Easter holiday could potentially be mainly dry for some mid-Atlantic and Northeast residents as a zone of high pressure moves in behind the storm.

