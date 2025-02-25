New Santa Ana event to spur record warmth in Southern California

As temperatures surge, Santa Ana winds will kick up over Southern California, which will raise new concerns for wildfires.

Downpours and strong winds were spotted in Oregon and Washington on Monday night. Winds reached 99 mph, and they left 170,000 without power.

Soon after warmth builds over the interior southwestern United States, offshore winds will kick up and help bring the heat to coastal areas of Southern California, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The Santa Ana winds and warmth will drive up the wildfire risk.

"Temperatures will surge to 10-20 degrees above the historical average across the interior Southwest in cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Phoenix's daily record highs of 91 and 92, both set in 1986, will be challenged. Las Vegas and Palm Springs will challenge record highs set the same year on Tuesday afternoon. The Tuesday record is 85 in Las Vegas and 95 in Palm Springs.

The late-winter warmth with no threat of lightning and downpours will likely spark interest in outdoor activities in the deserts. People are encouraged to take the heat seriously and to pack plenty of water for hiking and other ventures.

"As high pressure builds over the interior West by midweek, it will create stiff breezes that are forced over the mountains and through the canyons in Southern California," Travis said.

This wind event, also known as a Santa Ana, will push the warmth into coastal areas of Southern California.

At the same time, the winds, moisture-starved air and drying landscape after rains earlier in the month will cause the wildfire threat to increase.

Fortunately, winds are not expected to be extreme with this Santa Ana event. Travis said most gusts will range between 30 and 50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gust of 60 mph.

Experts recommend taking care and using common sense. Even this low-end Santa Ana can still lead to quickly spreading wildfires from open flames, sparks or outdoor power equipment. Be vigilant and promptly report smoke to local fire companies and authorities.

"The winds will help boost temperatures in coastal areas of Southern California. Downtown Los Angeles may challenge record highs on Wednesday and Thursday," Travis said.

In L.A., Wednesday's record of 87 was set in 2002, while Thursday's record of 86 was set in 2020. On Thursday, San Diego may challenge its record high of 84 set in 2020.

Winds are forecast to ease up late in the week, and temperatures should return to near the historical average. Around the same time, a weak storm will pivot southeastward across the region. Since this storm may struggle to grab much moisture from the Pacific Ocean, rainfall will be highly sporadic. Nonetheless, there could be spotty shower activity over Southern California from Friday to Friday night.

Soon after that storm pivots inland, another storm system will drop in over the weekend. Since the atmosphere will be a bit more moist in the wake of the Friday storm, there will be a better chance for a few showers over the weekend in Southern California.

