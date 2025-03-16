Multiple hazards expected: strong winds, blizzard conditions and severe storms on tap for Rockies, Plains

A storm entering on the West Coast will transition into the Rockies and Plains this week, sparking numerous threats ranging from snow-induced travel delays, wildfire threats, damaging winds and severe t-storms.

Following an active weather pattern across the nation over the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that another storm is on the horizon for the upcoming week that could spread a burst of snow, blustery winds and even the risk for severe thunderstorms.

The storm's energy will move into the West Coast to start the workweek, ushering in a wave of steady rain, coastal winds and high-elevation snow through Monday night.

"Another round of heavy snow across the Sierra will occur with this storm Sunday night through Monday, with feet of snow expected across the highest terrain. Heavy snow will reach down to most of the major passes, with transportation routes like Donner Pass once again expected to see 1-3 feet of snow after seeing similar amounts just a handful of days ago," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman.

Forecasters warn that travel can become dangerous to down right impossible across some passes Monday when the heaviest snow is expected. Gusty winds at the higher elevations can quickly reduce visibility due to blowing snow. Travelers are urged to check the road condition reports before starting their trips and be prepared with items like chains and emergency kits.

Burst of snow across the Rockies, Plains

As the storm transitions over the Rocky Mountains late Monday through Tuesday, heavy snow is projected to develop across portions of Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. The greatest snow totals are forecast to spread across the highest peaks in Colorado and Wyoming, where the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches can occur.

"The system will then emerge east of the Front Range later Tuesday, bringing accumulating snow across the Interstate 25 corridor of Colorado through Wyoming as well as parts of interstates 70 and 80," noted Gilman.

Gilman added that snow will total 3-6 inches, with 6-12 inches possible locally on the northern side of the storm across parts of Iowa and into Wisconsin. Though the exact track of the storm will ultimately result in the final location of the heaviest snow; the gradient between notable snowfall amounts and no snow will be significant.

Locations across eastern Colorado into the Central Plains will observe a spurt of mild conditions ahead of the storminess. Places like Denver and Wichita, Kansas, are projected to have temperatures climb into the upper 70s Fahrenheit on Monday before the storm begins to track into the region.

In Wichita, Tuesday afternoon highs will rise even higher than on Monday into the lower to middle 80s F, which would be the warmest day so far this year if it comes to fruition and even challenge daily records. The daily temperature record for March 18, in Wichita is 83 degrees F, set back in 1921.

Gusty winds to spark fire threat for some, blizzard conditions for others

Another important factor for this pattern will be the return of boisterous winds from the Rockies to Plains into midweek. However, locations farther east will not escape the gusty pattern as the storm transitions across the Great Lakes and Northeast later this week.

On Tuesday, winds will ramp up from southeastern Colorado and New Mexico into Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Widespread gusts upwards of 40 mph will be possible across this zone, with a corridor of winds exceeding 50 mph across several states. Peak wind gusts are expected to develop across central and eastern New Mexico, where gusts to 60-70 mph can occur and the Local StormMax™ of 90 mph is possible.

While the gusty winds will create areas of blowing dust that can impact travelers, they can also be strong enough to bring down tree branches and powerlines, resulting in power outages for some. Tuesday into Wednesday, as the winds transition north and eastward into the Plains where accumulating snowfall is expected, forecasters also warn that blizzard conditions will be possible across a narrow corridor.

Across the South Central states, the combination of strong winds, dry conditions and low humidity levels will result in a high fire risk on both Monday and Tuesday, particularly across eastern New Mexico and West Texas. Forecasters warn that residents should avoid outdoor burning and be mindful of anything that could potentially spark fires, as any that develop could spread rapidly.

Severe thunderstorm risk along the warm flank of the storm

Late last week and over the weekend, the intense storm activity resulted in devastating damage to the Central and Southeast states with at least 35 fatalities reported.

The risk into midweek is not currently projected to compare to the destruction observed over the last several days, forecasters say, but storms that develop Tuesday night can still produce gusty downpours and hail as they sweep through parts of northeast Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, far northwestern Arkansas and Missouri.

"The low pressure system will strengthen fairly rapidly once it emerges east of the Rockies as upper-level energy supports the storm system. However, moisture will notably be lacking with this storm and a severe weather outbreak like we saw this weekend is not anticipated at this time," noted Gilman.

"On the warm side of the system gusty, hail-producing storms can occur Tuesday across eastern Kansas, Oklahoma and into Missouri with 'some risk' for severe thunderstorms. This threat will likely continue into Wednesday farther east into the mid-Mississippi valley," highlighted Gilman.

