More rain, flooding brewing for Northeast later this week

Inches of rain will once again pour down on the Northeast later this week and likely trigger a new round of flooding. There are also concerns for damaging thunderstorms in part of the region.

Get the outdoor activities in now as another siege of wet weather and the risk of renewed flooding is on the horizon for the northeastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A storm poised to unload up to a foot of rain on the South Central states into Thursday will bring its share of downpours and problems to the Northeast from Thursday to Friday.

The big rain will be preceded by clouds and unremarkable showers from Tuesday to Wednesday night as a front crawls through the region. With sporadic rainfall, that front will lay the path for the Southern storm to travel upon and begin a moisture flow from the Atlantic Ocean.

"Rain, heavy enough to cause flooding, will return from Thursday to Friday in the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. A general 1-3 inches of rain will fall, with locally higher amounts during the middle and latter part of the week.

At the very least, urban flooding problems will increase centered along the Interstate 95 zone from Thursday night to Friday from Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia to New York City and Boston, DeVore said.

Motorists can expect enough rain to trigger ponding on area streets and highways, with some drivers needing to find an alternative route. Enough rain may pour down to overwhelm drainage systems in underpasses.

Despite a few days of mainly dry weather, area streams and rivers remain high in the wake of last week's major rainstorm that capped off an already wet winter and early spring. Flooding occurred in downtown Pittsburgh at the headwaters of the Ohio River late last week. Multiple rivers in the Midwest surged out of their banks this past weekend to the start of this week.

Since mid-December, many areas have received one and a half to two times their historical average rainfall. For example, 23.11 inches of rain has fallen in New York City from Dec. 15 to April 7, compared to an average of 14.48 inches or 160% of normal.

The small streams and intermediate rivers will likely surge again from late this week to early next week.

Severe thunderstorms to accompany heavy rain, flooding threat

The same storm system will trigger thunderstorms in the region, with some approaching severe levels on Thursday.

Two pockets of severe weather are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. One area will exist over the Midwest from eastern Kentucky to much of Ohio and part of western Pennsylvania.

A second area will extend northward from the Southern states. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday from northern Florida to eastern Virginia and parts of Maryland.

Both zones will bring the full spectrum of severe weather risks ranging from high winds and hail to tornadoes and torrential downpours that may impair visibility, as well as enhancing the flash flood risk.

In the wake of the rain and thunderstorms, another burst of cold air will sweep from the Midwest to the East. With the colder air will come flurries and heavier snow showers. Some accumulating snow may occur over the higher elevations of the central and northern Appalachians into the start of the weekend.

