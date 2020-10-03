Milder air to follow crisp fall weekend in northeastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 1, 2020 12:11 PM
Drone footage captures vibrant fall leaves in the White Mountain range in New Hampshire on Sept. 27. The mist at the peak of the mountains adds to the charm.
Cool air will linger across the northeastern United States on Sunday as a batch of showers approaches from the west, but some milder days are ahead this week.
Temperatures through Sunday will be more typical of the middle of October and even more like the first weekend of November for the central Appalachians, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Patchy clouds and a periodic light breeze will work together to produce cool daytime conditions with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the actual temperature, including forecast highs.
Highs in New York City are forecast to reach the 60s each day through Tuesday. The last time there were this many days in a row with highs in the 60s or lower was during the first part of May.
When and where the sun is out and winds happen to remain light, conditions may actually be rather comfortable along the Atlantic coast.
Clouds will be most predominant around the Appalachians and Great Lakes region, where it could shower multiple times. The weather in these areas may look and feel more like early November as the weekend comes to a close.
"The greatest temperature departures from average will be west of the Appalachians and should be on the order of 10-15 degrees below average," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
High temperatures may struggle to reach the lower 50s over the higher elevations in the central Appalachians -- and the coolest spots over the ridges may hover in the upper 40s. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be even lower, remaining in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the daytime, especially during cloudy, breezy and showery episodes.
Temperatures won't stray as far from averages for areas farther east on Sunday and are expected to come in a few degrees below average along the mid-Atlantic coast and near average in eastern New England, Anderson explained.
Crisp weather may not only make for ideal fall hiking conditions for those seeking to take in the sights of colorful autumn foliage, it will likely bring out more people to partake in fall activities like visiting an apple orchard, according to one apple farmer that spoke with AccuWeather's National Weather Reporter Dexter Henry. Cool weather can also be beneficial to the fruit and help bring out more color in the fall-time favorite.
Delightful conditions are forecast for much of the South with low humidity, bright sunshine, comfortable days and cool nights through this weekend. The only exception will be South Florida, where showers and thunderstorms may linger due to a stalled front.
Showers that will be sweeping through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes on Sunday will spread into the central Appalachians by Sunday night and then to the Northeast coast by Monday.
The showers will wind down across the region throughout Monday as an area of high pressure moves in from the west.
A brief warmup is likely from Tuesday to Wednesday ahead of another burst of cool air for the latter part of the week. Once again, the core of the cool air will be focused farther west around the Great Lakes region.
A more pronounced temperature rebound, compared to average, is possible during the second weekend of October, provided the jet stream shifts in such a way as to bring cooler and wetter conditions to the Pacific coast for a time.
During September, much of the eastern part of the nation experienced temperatures within one degree of average levels for the month as a whole. Cool episodes were balanced out by warm episodes. Portions of northern New England experienced the biggest departures from normal September temperatures.
Normal temperatures trend downward at a fast pace during October and November. For example, around New York City, the average high on Oct. 1 is 69, but by the end of November, the average high is 49. This means that the air must be substantially colder to produce below-average temperatures in mid-November versus early October.
Aside from a handful of chilly days, cold air often struggles to settle along the Atlantic coast for long periods during autumn. This is because invading air from Canada often is first warmed up by the Great Lakes, then it can warm up further as it descends the Appalachians. The Atlantic Ocean can also act to moderate temperatures. Once the Great Lakes and the Atlantic water cool off later on during the winter months, colder air typically sweeps more easily across the mid-Atlantic and New England, with less warming influences.
AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists, led by Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, predicted a cold start to the winter in the Northeast this year in their release of the annual U.S. winter forecast this week. Frequent bouts of cold air are expected to pour southward from Canada during late November or December.
