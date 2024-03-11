May-like temperatures to blossom in Northeast this week

States on the East Coast and in the Northeast experienced heavy rain, flooding and periods of snow over the weekend.

The weather took a wet and wintry turn over the weekend, with some areas experiencing gusty winds and even snow squalls, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a more familiar and milder pattern will soon return.

"Another noticeable change in the weather pattern is on the way for the Ohio Valley and much of the Northeast, with a return to warmer conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

The temperature climb will begin across most locations as early as Tuesday, although temperatures are likely to peak in each region on a different day.

Temperatures in cities such as Indianapolis and Detroit already started to climb Monday before peaking Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon in the upper 60s.

Farther east, in locations like Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s, and maybe even near 80, but not until Thursday or Friday. A high temperature in Raleigh or Washington, D.C., in the upper 70s is more common for late April or even early May.

"This high of temperatures is certainly above the historical average and even the highest so far this spring. However, most locations are likely to fall short of record levels," Duff explained.

March has been running warmer than the historical average thus far for the interior Northeast and parts of the Great Lakes, even with the active weather pattern and a brief spell of cooler conditions over the weekend.

Buffalo, New York, is taking the lead as one of the warmest locations. Since the first of the month, the Queen City was running more than 16 F degrees above the historical average for the first half of March. Cities like Cleveland and Pittsburgh are not far behind, with temperatures more than 10 F degrees above the average for early March.

Closer to the Atlantic Ocean, temperatures have also been well above the norm. As of Monday, temperatures were running 8.0 F degrees above the historical average in Philadelphia and 8.1 F degrees above in New York City.

The next opportunity for wet weather in this region will be late Thursday as a storm strengthens in the Midwest. This storm is likely to bring some rain to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley by the end of the day, before spreading over the Northeast and Tennessee River Valley by Friday.

"The rain from this past weekend along the Northeast and New England coast has left some river levels running quite high," said Duff.

As of Monday morning, more than 20 river gauges across the area were at minor flood stage or higher, especially across New Jersey and along the Passaic River. The dry stretch of weather coming up will likely allow waters to recede before the next round of rain.

