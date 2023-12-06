Massive weekend storm to pack a punch for millions in eastern half of US

From gusty winds to dangerous thunderstorms and even snow, a massive storm will affect 180 million people in the eastern half of the United States this weekend.

A widespread warmup will precede a major storm that will drench more than two dozen states from the Gulf of Mexico through the Great Lakes and into Canada. Some areas could even get a bit of snow.

Even though a large weekend storm may end up being a "late bloomer" in terms of disruptive conditions, it will have impacts in much of the eastern half of the United States and an estimated 180 million people, as areas of heavy rain, strong winds, snow and severe thunderstorms develop, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The storm will strengthen, but that process will be delayed until it advances from the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast, where it can pack a punch, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

What areas are most likely to receive snow?

"The strengthening delay will limit the amount of wind the Great Lakes region experiences and the amount of rain and snow that falls over much of the Central states," Bauer said.

One of the big factors against much snow from a more moderate storm as opposed to a powerhouse system is the extent of warm air in front of the storm. Temperatures will surge well above the historical average for early December -- in some cases, temperatures will peak 15-25 degrees above average. A strong or quickly strengthening storm would be able to manufacture cold air while a weaker one would not.

With this in mind, the overall extent of snow and the amount of snow that falls in the Central states will be limited to a narrow band from near the quad-state zone of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa to central and northern Michigan on the northwestern flank.

The highest chance of accumulating snow will be in parts of the Appalachians and the interior Northeast as the cold air rushes in behind a strong cold front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, AccuWeather Meteorologist LaTroy Thornton said.

Rain is coming for many, rare December thunderstorms for some

Much of the rain may be sporadic and showery over part of the Mississippi Valley.

However, AccuWeather meteorologists remain concerned about severe weather over a broad area from the central Gulf coast to the Ohio Valley on Saturday and Saturday night. Warm air and less cloud cover may compensate for a less intense storm system, leading to powerful thunderstorms and perhaps a few tornadoes.

As the storm progresses northeastward, it will gain strength and pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico later Saturday then from the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday. The surge in moisture will lead to more fuel for thunderstorms and rain on the eastern half of the Mississippi Valley to the Appalachians and Atlantic coast while the strengthening storm and trailing cold front will generate much stronger winds from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast during the latter part of the weekend.

At the very least, a period of heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds and thunder and lightning in some cases, will shift eastward from the Florida Panhandle to Ohio, western Pennsylvania and western New York during Saturday night to an area spreading from northeastern Florida to eastern New York during the day Sunday.

The heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds will pivot across much of New England during Sunday night as powerful storms push through South Florida.

Winds to howl near the Atlantic coast

Winds will be screaming a couple thousand feet up from the ground on Sunday and Sunday night along the Atlantic coast, AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman said.

"High winds in the lower part of the atmosphere may be dragged down to ground and sea surface level in the form of powerful gusts ranging from 40-60 mph along the Interstate-95 zone from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night," Grady added. A narrow zone with wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph is most likely along the New England coast and in eastern Long Island, New York.

There is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 75 mph with the storm in coastal New England. At this strength, tree damage can occur, which can block some roads, trigger power outages and cause property damage. Strong southerly winds can lead to flooding along south-facing exposed beach communities as well as the locations along inland bays.

During a several-hour period, the rain may pour down at the rate of 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch per hour at times.

"Heavy rainfall will accompany the frontal passage and can cause flooding on streets and highways along with reduced visibility," Grady said, adding, "Significant ground and air travel delays are likely as the heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms come together in the East from Sunday to Sunday night."

What to expect at some of the major hubs/cities from the storm

Warmth will surge northward ahead of the storm, and colder air will lunge southward in its wake over the entirety of the eastern half of the U.S. Following the storm, temperatures will return to near or slightly below the historical average for early December.

The storm will not be at its peak as it affects Chicago with periods of rain and breezy conditions from Saturday to early Saturday night as temperatures fall through the 40s. However, wet snow may mix in with the rain late Saturday as colder air strikes. Blustery conditions with seasonable temperatures are in store on Sunday, with a high in the upper 30s F.

Around Atlanta, Saturday will be breezy and warm with a couple of showers and a high in the 60s ahead of the risk of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. Airline delays are possible from Saturday night to early Sunday. Windy and much cooler conditions are in store on Sunday, with temperatures plunging through the 50s and into the 40s.

Saturday will be a fine day for outdoor activities and travel around New York City, with a high well into the 50s. However, Sunday will turn out stormy, with heavy rain and strong winds developing as temperatures peak near 60. Major travel disruptions are likely from Sunday afternoon into early Sunday night. Shifting winds will bring in colder air by Monday morning.

Like New York City, weather conditions around Boston on Saturday will be dry and balmy, including for the Army-Navy NCAA football game at Foxboro, Massachusetts. Temperatures will peak in the lower 50s. Rain will hold off Saturday night, but very stormy conditions are in store for Sunday and Sunday night, with high winds and heavy rain that will lead to major travel problems. Temperatures will climb through the 50s into Sunday evening before falling back by Monday morning.

Both days of the weekend will reach 80-degree warmth with building humidity around Orlando. Much of the time will be rain-free, but thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening may be locally severe. Much cooler and less humid air will sweep in by Monday, when highs will only be in the mid-60s.

